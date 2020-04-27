Judge sides with Cambridge in marijuana equity fight

Sign up for This Week in Weed to witness the birth of the marijuana industry in Massachusetts and catch up on national pot headlines, written by reporter Dan Adams and delivered to your inbox every Saturday.
A state judge has sided with Cambridge in a lawsuit brought by local dispensaries challenging a city ordinance that restricted recreational permits only to state-designated economic empowerment applicants for two years.
The new ruling overturns an earlier court decision, in which a judge had invalidated that exclusivity window and ordered Cambridge to allow the dispensaries to pursue recreational permits.
Advertisement
It appears the city will now be allowed to move ahead with its policy, which is meant to limit the advantage of big cannabis companies and boost local, diverse operators.
Revolutionary Clinics, a plaintiff in the suit, has said the policy is illegal under state law and that being frozen out of recreational sales would cost the firm millions. In a statement, the company vowed to keep fighting, saying the judge only ruled out one line of attack.
🚨INBOX: Revolutionary Clincs just sent me a statement vowing to keep fighting to overturn Cambridge’s equity ordinance on other grounds.— Dan Adams (@Dan_Adams86) April 25, 2020
This is after a state appeals judge late today overturned an earlier court ruling and reinstated the city’s two-year ban on corporate pot. pic.twitter.com/lx54E2bd7H
Dan Adams can be reached at daniel.adams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dan_Adams86.