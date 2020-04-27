Judge sides with Cambridge in marijuana equity fight

Sign up for This Week in Weed to witness the birth of the marijuana industry in Massachusetts and catch up on national pot headlines, written by reporter Dan Adams and delivered to your inbox every Saturday.

A state judge has sided with Cambridge in a lawsuit brought by local dispensaries challenging a city ordinance that restricted recreational permits only to state-designated economic empowerment applicants for two years.

The new ruling overturns an earlier court decision, in which a judge had invalidated that exclusivity window and ordered Cambridge to allow the dispensaries to pursue recreational permits.