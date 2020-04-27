fb-pixel
Judge sides with Cambridge in marijuana equity fight

By Dan Adams Globe Staff,Updated April 27, 2020, an hour ago
A state judge has sided with Cambridge in a lawsuit brought by local dispensaries challenging a city ordinance that restricted recreational permits only to state-designated economic empowerment applicants for two years.

The new ruling overturns an earlier court decision, in which a judge had invalidated that exclusivity window and ordered Cambridge to allow the dispensaries to pursue recreational permits.

It appears the city will now be allowed to move ahead with its policy, which is meant to limit the advantage of big cannabis companies and boost local, diverse operators.

Revolutionary Clinics, a plaintiff in the suit, has said the policy is illegal under state law and that being frozen out of recreational sales would cost the firm millions. In a statement, the company vowed to keep fighting, saying the judge only ruled out one line of attack.

