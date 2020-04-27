Boston sees near-record cold for this time of the year

We can thank a blocking pattern with high pressure to the north and low pressure to the South for keeping a persistent northeasterly wind around the area.

Late afternoon temperatures across the region were about as cold as you can be this time of year. If you go all the way back to when records started, you will find that there were only a handful of days this chilly where the temperature never got to 45 degrees. Today’s high of 42 degrees in Boston is the lowest high on this date since way back in the late 1800s. We don’t see many cold temperature records anymore either.

Low pressure off the coast has brought a cold, wet day to New England. NOAA

Notice on the map above: the blue H north of Maine. That is high pressure and it keeps the storm, the L on the map, from moving out of the area. The high pressure is also bringing the unusual chill. This type of blocking pattern is what snow lovers really want during the course of the winter, but it never set up until this month. This is why January, February, March, and April have all had very similar temperatures. The first three months of the year were above average and now this month is below average. Interestingly, the average temperature for any of the past three months would fall within the range of past temperatures for March. As I’ve said before, so far every month of this year has just been like March.

A slow moving storm was keeping clouds, cold weather, and rain across the northeast Monday. COD Weather

The lousy weather will continue this week with some slow improvement late Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny but still unusually cool. Showers return for Thursday; there might be a little bit of a break from the rain Thursday afternoon before more showers and steady rain arrive later Friday.

More showers and rain are likely late this week. This map shows rain over the area Friday. Tropical Tidbits

You might already be wondering about the upcoming weekend. I do know it’s not going to be as cold. The question for me right now I’m trying to figure out is whether or not Friday’s system lingers or gets out of here and lets us have at least a partly sunny Saturday. I’d say there’s a possibility that we could end up with clouds and a couple of light showers, especially early Saturday, or we could clear out and have a pair of good days. Keep expectations in check for now and you won’t be disappointed.