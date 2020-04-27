Caring for pets, veterinarians at MSPCA’s Angell hospital take extra precautions during pandemic

“I think they are mostly understanding and very accepting there is a new normal. The stress, you can see it on everyone,” Sinnott-Stutzman said. “Everyone is a little on edge, and we are trying to be as calming as we can.”

And it has meant some changes in how staff interact with clients, said Dr. Virginia Sinnott-Stutzman, a senior staff veterinarian at the MSPCA’s Angell hospital.

As hospitals across the region race to care for patients afflicted with the coronavirus, the pandemic also has had an impact on the care of Massachusetts’ four-legged residents at Boston’s Angell Animal Medical Center, where experts have taken steps to protect owners and their pets during the crisis.

Before showing up at Angell’s Jamaica Plain hospital or one of its other medical facilities in Danvers, Waltham, or Westford, pet owners are being asked to call 617-522-7282 for both emergency and critical care and primary care services.

Hospital specialists will be available to make an appointment for phone or video conference calls; if a pet needs to be seen, clients won’t be allowed into Angell’s hospitals during the pandemic.

Instead, outside each facility are phone numbers to call, and staff will then guide clients through the appropriate steps.

In the case of an emergency or urgent care visit, dogs must be leashed, cats and other pets must be in a carrier, and staff will come out to get the animals and bring them into the hospital.

Jeff Ddio waits in the parking lot outside Angell Memorial with his cat named CAT. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

When an examination is over, the veterinarian will call the client on their cell phone to report the findings. Staff will bring pets back out to their owners after the visit.

Lisa Volkening, who has taken her cats to Angell for more than 10 years, brought her 16-year-old cat, Abigail, to the hospital for a recent ultrasound.

“They have to keep their staff safe and healthy, and it’s very convenient because people can just wait in their car and then they’ll call you," Volkening said. “I expected it to be more hands-off, like I’d have to put her carrier on the ground and I would have to step away, but I was able to put her on a table and they picked her right up.”

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can still make an appointment to discuss it with the MSPCA’s adoption center, the organization said.

“Finding homes for our current population of shelter animals will be vital for our ability to provide temporary housing and increased surrender intake as a result of the outbreak,” the MSPCA said in a statement.

Staff also will screen calls for emergency services for pets to determine whether it needs to be seen immediately, or can be scheduled for an urgent care visit, she said. According to the MSPCA-Angell website, the emergency room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Boston and Waltham locations. The clinics in Danvers and Westford are still offering primary care, such as vaccinations and spay/neuters, but like Boston and Waltham entry into the clinics is restricted to pets and staff.

If a person has COVID-19 or is under quarantine and has a pet that needs treatment, Sinnott-Stutzman said the animal should be brought to one of the medical centers by someone who is not a member of their household. Even if you’re not sick, it is important to limit your pet’s interaction with others.

“If you are quarantined, you should consider your pet quarantined, too,” Sinnott-Stutzman said. “We don’t know if the virus lives on animals, but it can probably live for some amount of time on their coat.”

Sinnott-Stutzman, who is the chairwoman for Angell Animal Medical Center’s infection control committee, said that normally during an examination of a pet, its owner is present. While examining a pet, she said she’ll explain each step to the owner and what she is looking for. If she sees an issue, she will ask the owner whether they’ve noticed it as well.

Now, those conversations are conducted over the phone — and it can be a different experience, she said.

“It’s very challenging to tell that in a phone call with an owner,” Sinnott-Stutzman said. “You are trying to connect with someone.”

She said spending time with your pet is a good way to relieve stress during these uncertain times.

“If you are meditating, or reducing your stress, you are also helping your pet right now,” Sinnott-Stutzman said.

Alejandro Cuellar, clinic supervisor at Angell Memorial Medical Center, holds Brooklyn, who was brought to the hospital by the dog's owner. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.