Everett man, 31, arrested for alleged holdup in East Boston, is suspect in several armed robberies, police say

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Diego Dasilva, who was apprehended Sunday afternoon in Everett by Boston detectives, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Chelsea and Everett police. The statement said police pulled Dasilva’s vehicle over in the area of 69 Harvard St. in Everett and seized a gun located under the driver’s seat.

A 31-year-old Everett man was arrested Sunday for allegedly robbing a store in East Boston last week while displaying a gun in his waistband, police said.

Boston police said he’s “believed to have been involved in an armed robbery” last Tuesday at a store located at 931 Bennington St. in East Boston. That alleged heist occurred around 9:27 p.m., when the suspect passed a note to the clerk demanding cash and also flashed a gun in his waistband, according to the statement, The clerk handed over money from the register, and the suspect fled on foot, police said.

Dasilva’s also been linked to three earlier robberies in the neighborhood, according to the statement.

One occurred on the evening of April 14 at a store at 210 Border St., cops said. Once again, a clerk reported that the suspect passed a note demanding money and also flashed a gun in his waistband. The clerk complied and the suspect fled, the statement said. Two earlier robberies occurred at stores on March 10 at 1 Central Square and previously on Jan. 13 at 396 Chelsea St., according to the statement.

Dasilva hasn’t been charged with any robberies that occurred before the caper last Tuesday at 931 Bennington St.

The statement didn’t indicate how Dasilva was allegedly linked to the crimes. He’s slated to be arraigned Monday in East Boston Municipal Court on a sole count of armed and masked robbery, according to legal filings.

