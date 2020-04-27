Fire sparked by lightning destroys Falmouth home during storm

“He heard the loud crash of thunder but didn’t realize anything had happened until a neighbor alerted him of smoke coming from the attic above his garage,” Smith said.

Lightning struck the roof of an attached garage and started a fire at 22 Tashmoo Drive during a storm around 5 p.m., Smith said. Only the homeowner was inside the two-and-a-half story house when the fire broke out, Smith said.

A two-alarm blaze that was sparked by lightning destroyed a home in Falmouth Sunday night, Falmouth Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Smith said.

The man evacuated without injury and firefighters entered the home to knock down the flames, Smith said. But torrential rain and high winds made the blaze difficult to fight.

“Personnel tried to contain the fire to the garage attic, but high winds were driving the fire through this house, so we had to pull our crews out,” Smith said.

The fire was put out more than an hour after firefighters from Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich, Cotuit, Bourne, and Joint Base Cape Cod had arrived at the scene, Smith said. Crews remained at the property putting out hotpots and monitoring for any rekindlings from high winds until 11 a.m., Smith said.

The home is a total loss, he said. No one was injured.

According to Falmouth assessment records, the home was built in 1998 and, with the land included, was valued at $829,600.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.