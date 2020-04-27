At a Little League field, longing for a whiff of baseball

But the national pastime is on pause thanks to a pandemic where one telltale sign is the inability to smell.

I inhaled deeply, imagining the scent of fresh-mown grass, the leather of a first baseman’s glove, the mouth-watering aroma of a newly opened bag of peanuts.

When I ran by McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket the other day, I could almost smell baseball.

So McCoy stood empty -- the faded and peeling murals of Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Rich “El Guapo” Garces, and Mark “the Bird” Fidrych lining a distant ramp.

And the only odor I could detect was a whiff of despair as I watched a lone customer wearing a face mask approach the take-out-only window at the nearby Right Spot diner.

This, after all, is supposed to be the last season before the PawSox move to Worcester. And for many Rhode Islanders, that absolutely stinks.

Now, perhaps one side effect of the outbreak will be that the team remains in McCoy for another season. But pretty soon, the Right Spot will be in the wrong spot.

As I jogged past that spot, I began to miss the Dead Muskrats.

A few years ago, I coached my son’s Little League team in Providence, and in early spring, we had a cleanup day at the Gano Street field. One of the volunteers came across a dead river otter that had made it halfway through a chain-link fence -- and no further.

Soon, the entire team was gathered round, both riveted and revolted by what we wrongly called a dead muskrat.

That year, our team was sponsored by a bank, and we hadn’t come up with a team nickname yet. But in a matter of minutes, we decided that rather than settling for an obvious name -- the Bankers, the Prime-Rate Lenders, the Arbitrageurs, perhaps -- we were going to be the Dead Muskrats.

As the season began, I tried to teach the Muskrats not only the rules of baseball, but also the many reasons why baseball rules. Among other points, I emphasized that in this game, grass stains are a sign of hustle, bubble gum is a fundamental part of the food pyramid, and nicknames are not only allowed -- they’re encouraged.

At one point, our All-Star infielder earnestly asked if it was possible for her to change her nickname, even though the season was half over. Until that point, her teammates had called her “Smiley.” But she had a new nickname in mind: “Tater Tot.”

Other nicknames changed more organically.

Take “Mini-tendi,” for example, the pint-sized power hitter named after his Red Sox hero, Andrew Benintendi. While big leaguers might favor chewing tobacco, “Mini-tendi” played with a packet of squeezable fruit in his back pocket. During one game, he scored from second, sliding home in a cloud of dust -- and an explosion of applesauce.

His new nickname: “Applesauce,” or simply, “Sauce.”

The Dead Muskrats learned the age-old basics of the game. At the first practice, I noticed a right-handed player putting his glove on his right hand and told him: You’re going to want to put that glove on the other hand.

We also covered the finer points of the game. I worked with our catcher on tossing his mask when pursuing a pop fly in foul territory. On the first try, he discarded not only his mask but also his catcher’s mitt.

But as the season progressed, so did the players.

The second baseman who began the year by pivoting away from the ball while at bat ended up pivoting while at second, trying to turn a double play. The batter who started out stepping in the bucket ended up stepping into line drives into the gap. The pitcher who left the mound in tears ended up leaving the mound to cheers.

As the players progressed, so did the team. Even when they were way down, even in the late innings, the Dead Muskrats could be counted on to mount a rally.

Recently, I ran by the Gano Street Little League field and saw it coated in an unseasonal snow. I stood at the chain-link fence, looking at the snow on the infield and the rusty raised bridge beyond right field.

The scene reminded me that baseball is a game of hope. The clock doesn’t run out -- the other team has to get you out. So even when things look bleak, there’s hope. Standing there, I could almost smell a Dead Muskrats rally.

Long live baseball.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com