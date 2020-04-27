Maine reports 1 death, 8 new coronavirus cases across the state

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and an additional eight cases of coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the state’s death toll to 51 and case count to 1,023.

Of the total victims, 24 have been residents of Cumberland County, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most deaths with 11, followed by York with seven, Kennebec with six, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.

Of Maine’s 16 counties, Cumberland has also reported the most cases of coronavirus with 459, officials said. York and Kennebec have reported the next most, with 196 and 102 cases, respectively.