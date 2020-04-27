Maine reports 1 death, 8 new coronavirus cases across the state

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one death and an additional eight cases of coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the state’s death toll to 51 and case count to 1,023.
Of the total victims, 24 have been residents of Cumberland County, officials said. Waldo County has reported the second most deaths with 11, followed by York with seven, Kennebec with six, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.
Of Maine’s 16 counties, Cumberland has also reported the most cases of coronavirus with 459, officials said. York and Kennebec have reported the next most, with 196 and 102 cases, respectively.
So far, 549 patients have recovered since contracting the virus, an increase of 17 people since Sunday, officials said.
Since Wednesday, 16,784 Maine residents have tested negative for the virus, officials said.
Throughout the state, 161 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, officials said. Thirty-nine people are currently hospitalized, 16 of whom are in critical care and seven of whom are on ventilators. There are 169 ICU beds and 315 ventilators available for use across the state.
