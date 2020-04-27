Rhode Island reports seven more deaths from coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Another seven Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and 269 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Monday.

That brings the state death toll to 233 and the total number of positive tests to 7,708.

Rhode Island has 266 people in hospitals with the respiratory illness, 81 in intensive care units, and 56 on ventilators, according to the most recent Department of Health data.