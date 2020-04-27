Rhode Island reports seven more deaths from coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Another seven Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and 269 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
That brings the state death toll to 233 and the total number of positive tests to 7,708.
Rhode Island has 266 people in hospitals with the respiratory illness, 81 in intensive care units, and 56 on ventilators, according to the most recent Department of Health data.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Department of Health, are scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Rhode Island at 1 p.m.
Earlier Monday, state officials announced that 11 more residents of the Rhode Island Veterans Home have tested positive for the coronavirus. In all, 12 residents and four staff members have now tested positive at the Veterans Home in Bristol.
The positive tests concern health officials who hope the outbreak does not turn into the kind of widespread infections and deaths that erupted at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, a Massachusetts facility where 76 veterans have died.
This story will be updated during the news conference.
