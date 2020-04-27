At the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 12 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus

The positive tests concern health officials who hope the outbreak does not turn into the kind of widespread infections and deaths that erupted at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, a Massachusetts facility where 76 veterans have died.

Although the first resident had symptoms, none of the other veterans who have tested positive are yet exhibiting any effects of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, that the virus causes. Four staff members had tested positive earlier.

BRISTOL, R.I. -- Just a few days after a resident of the Veterans Home in Bristol, R.I. tested positive for the coronavirus, state officials announced that another 11 residents are infected.

“This is a big deal,” R.I. Governor Gina Raimondo said during her daily briefing Sunday. “We’re on it. And we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand and spread and cause the fatalities that we’ve seen in Massachusetts and other places.”

The Rhode Island Veterans Home is a 208-bed long-term care facility on a 110-acre complex on Mount Hope Bay in Bristol. There are 180 residents there now, according to David Levesque, spokesman for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

The Veterans Home, the state Department of Health, and the Rhode Island National Guard tested all of the residents and many of the staff this weekend after the first case was discovered.

The first infected resident was removed from the facility, and 16 other residents were in quarantine on Sunday.

Veterans Home officials have taken measures to isolate the infected residents and they are notifying family members, Levesque said. The facility will continue testing all employees throughout Monday, he said.

Raimondo said she had directed the National Guard to provide extra staffing at the home, and those workers who are treating the quarantined residents are entering and exiting through a different door at the facility.

In Massachusetts, 76 residents have died amid a coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, and of those, 66 residents tested positive for the virus. Overall, 82 residents there have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while eight others have pending tests, and 81 employees have tested positive for the virus.

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, has announced that his office and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are opening an investigation into that outbreak. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced in April that her office was investigating the situation, and Governor Charlie Baker previously announced that he had hired an independent lawyer to investigate.

