A R.I. car audio shop is cranking up face shield production for police and fire departments

Question: What is Sound FX , where is it, and how long has it been around?

This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Steven Medeiros, owner of Sound FX, a car audio company that is now making face shields to protect against the coronavirus.

Answer: It is a car stereo and home audio company. I started it in 1989. We have stores in West Warwick and East Providence. We currently have 15 employees in West Warwick and 10 in East Providence. Typically, what we do is customized car audio, and we do safety systems like backup cameras. We do a lot of interior and exterior trim work, and we add auto jewelry such as new LED lighting or under-car lighting. We tint cars and do suspension kits. Over the 31 years, we have branched out to smart home audio, and we make home theaters.

Q: Where did you get the idea to begin making face shields to guard against COVID-19?

A: When we got into home audio, we bought a CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine so we can make our own door panels and interior panels. That morphed into a full-blown shop with a computer-controlled router. So when the coronavirus outbreak happened, that business obviously slowed, and we closed the store. But we felt we have this machine just sitting there idle -- why not repurpose it? Other stereo shops around the country were doing the same thing, and we were thinking: What can we do to help?

The machine can make just about everything: It cuts plastic, wood, and metal. And we are pretty savvy. A normal day for us is cutting plastic and wood, assembling things in our shop, so it really is what we do normally, but applied to PPE (personal protective equipment). If you have a flat sheet of plastic, you cut out shields and assemble them. We are giving them away 100 percent free.

Q: Who are you donating the face shields to?

A: My vice president, Mark D’Elia, called around to see if there was a need for them. We had no idea who needed them. Brainstorming, it seemed to us Rhode Island Hospital would have people who do procurement full-time, but does a local fire or police department? It’s probably the deputy chief calling around.

So we called the local guys first, and the need was overwhelming. It was tough to hear the need and the fear in their voices. They were saying they had 18 police officers and one or two masks left. In local fire departments, EMTs have to go if they get a call, and it’s stressful if they don’t have the PPE. So we gave face shields to fire departments and police departments. We have helped some small independent nursing homes, some testing centers, and small hospitals. We provided 70 face shields to the State Police. The need was really obvious.

Q: Is the demand greater than the supply you can provide?

A: Unfortunately, people have contacted us saying they need 4,000 shields, but we can’t do that. We have limited production, so we couldn’t give them that many at once. We can do 700 to 800 a day between the two stores. We are giving as little as 10, 50, 100, 150 shields to different fire and police departments. About 95 percent of the shields have stayed in Rhode Island, but some went to a couple of small towns in Vermont and one town in Oklahoma.

Q: How many face shields have you made?

A: We are in excess of 7,000 or 8,000 face shields, and we are still going. We are not going to stop until the need is gone -- or the money. Originally, the idea was we would buy some materials out of our own pocket and see if we could make these things and just donate them. We were going to invest $10,000 of our own money, and buy materials -- it costs $1 in materials for each shield. But once we started, we realized 10,000 shields is not making a dent, so we created a GoFundMe page. As of Friday, we had raised $27,613.

Q: What has this experience shown you?

A: What I have really learned from this is that everybody wants to help, and they all help in their own way, at their own level. If they have $5 and want to help, they donate $5. If we make 5,000 shields, that doesn’t help just those 5,000 people, it helps exponentially because it protects that EMT, and it protects his family, and he goes to work to protect your family. This is really more than just the shields. It makes us feel good seeing people wanting to help. If you are a bad person, you are a bigger bad person when bad things happen. But if you are a good person, your true colors are even more vibrant when things are bad.

