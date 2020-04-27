Somerville to launch on-demand coronavirus testing, fines for people who don’t wear masks

The move will be followed by opening up testing to pedestrians as well as people on bicycles, officials said in an advisory ahead of a press conference about the initiative Monday.

According to a news release, Somerville will roll out its new testing initiative in three phases, beginning with free drive-through testing at the Cambridge Health Alliance’s Somerville Hospital location.

Officials in Somerville on Monday announced aggressive new plans to fight the continued spread of COVID-19 citywide, including testing for any resident who wants it and requiring people to wear masks in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The city also plans to open a satellite testing location in East Somerville, though a date for that portion of the rollout was not provided.

“Expanding testing to the whole community, including tracking, tracing, and safe social isolation, are the only way we can begin to safely think about re-opening our communities and economy,” Mayor Joseph Curtatone said in a statement.

The location at Somerville Hospital started taking clients on Friday, officials said. Moving forward, it will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all Somerville residents, “regardless of insurance or immigration status."

People hoping to get tested for COVID-19 are being urged to call ahead to set up an appointment. They can do so using a special hotline set up by the city, at 617-665-2928.

Additionally, officials announced on the city’s website Monday that residents will be required to wear face masks both inside and outside when in public places. The city previously had an advisory about face coverings in place, but it will now become mandatory for anyone over the age of 2.

"I know this feels strange for many of us, but it is the best way you can prevent yourself from inadvertently spreading coronavirus to others when you’re out in public,” Curtatone said in a separate statement. “Not everyone who has COVID-19 shows symptoms. You can be carrying the virus and infecting others without knowing.”

The order, which goes into effect on Wednesday, will have a one-week grace period before it’s enforced. After that period, people will face anything from a written warning to a $300 fine, officials said.

"Ticketing for this is our last resort, but we do have to put public health first. So for those individuals who willfully fail to comply, we will reserve this option,” said Chief of Police David Fallon in a statement. “It’s encouraging how many residents are already wearing masks, and we will work with understanding to help others do so as well.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.