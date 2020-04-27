Three members of family that owns beloved Amaral’s Market in Fall River die from coronavirus

“This is the way grocery stores used to be,” one Yelp reviewer wrote.

Sisters Laudalina and Juvenalia Amaral staffed the registers while their kids bagged the groceries. Customers came from miles around.

FALL RIVER — For more than 40 years, Amaral’s Market has stood as a pillar of the city’s Portuguese community, a family-run store stocked full of homeland specialties: fresh seafood, tomatillos and serrano peppers, chorizo from the in-house butcher.

But in the space of just three days, the Amaral sisters and Juvenalia’s daughter, Grace Amaral-Dias, died from COVID-19, a family tragedy that has touched off an outpouring of grief across the city and beyond.

Advertisement

Laudalina Amaral, 82, died April 14 at Morton Hospital. Juvenalia’s daughter, Grace Amaral-Dias, 40, died the same day. Juvenalia, 76, died two days later.

The sisters, born in the Azores, were passionate about church and ran Amaral’s Market for many years with other family members.

“They were mighty women of God,” said Pastor Jack Silva. “They were always together. We hate to say it, but even in death.”

Silva is senior pastor at Christ the Rock Assembly of God. He knew the sisters for at least 40 years, as long as they had attended the Fall River church, formerly called Luso American Pentecostal, he said.

The Amaral sisters: Laudalina, 82, (left) and Juvenalia, 76. Laudalina died April 14. Juvenalia died April 16. Juvenalia's 40-year-old daughter, Grace Amaral-Dias, also died April 14. (Evangelical Church of the Nations) Evangelical Church of the Nations

“That’s when they first came to the Lord,” Silva said. “Most people you know, they get excited at first, but then life goes on and things happen and people kind of shy away from God, but not these sisters. They slept, ate, and drank Jesus Christ.”

The entrance to the shuttered market is now a shrine. A mound of bouquets is piled at the doors, wilting sunflowers, dozens of roses, a vibrant pink orchid. Tucked among potted chrysanthemums and a tall white lily, are prayer candles, and a statuette of a patron saint. Cellophane-wrapped bunches of carnations are taped to the glass doors.

Advertisement

Laudalina Amaral was a widow who had also lost a son. She lived in Tiverton, R.I., less than 10 miles from the family store. Growing a garden and tending her grapevines gave her joy.

She used a term of endearment, “querida,” similar to “dear,” when expressing tenderness.

“She would always tell you, ‘I love you, I love you, querida,’ to everybody in church. It didn’t matter if she knew you for years or if you were newcomers,” a fellow congregant posted on Facebook. "She told everybody, ‘I love you.’ ”

The sisters were vocal congregants, expressive, and sometimes loud with their “Amens!” Silva said. They were the first to donate, volunteer, or chip in.

“They were huggers and kissers too,” he said.

Juvenalia Amaral also lived in Tiverton. She leaves her husband of 53 years, Daciel Amaral, their two children, and three grandchildren.

She was an exercise enthusiast, and “held her Lord and Savior to be of utmost importance,” according to her obituary.

Juvenalia’s daughter, Grace Amaral-Dias, was known for her radiant smile. She worked as an accountant at the family market and lived in Fall River. She leaves her husband and their young daughter.

Amaral-Dias was one to show off recent photos of her daughter, playfully refer to a friend’s brother as Tony Pepperoni, or kindly buy you breakfast or send condolences when a close relative died.

“Grace’s hallmark was her kindness and sweetness; she will be missed in a personal way,” a friend wrote in an online tribute.

Advertisement

“Thanks to you I married the love of my life,” another wrote.

Brother to the Amaral sisters, John Amaral, declined an interview request.

“Right now, we’d like to grieve in peace," he said. “Maybe when the store reopens, we’ll have something to say.” The sisters also leave a sister in Swansea.

An impromptu memorial in the front of Amaral's Central Market, a beloved family-run business in Fall River. Three members of the family died this month from COVID-19. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff) Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

As the brick pavers in the store’s driveway say, Amaral’s Market was established in 1978. It soon developed a loyal following.

“Best place in town for meats," one shopper said in an online review.

Another regular customer posted that he drives from Newport, R.I. every week to shop at Amaral’s.

On the market’s Facebook page, some customers reminisced: “I remember both sisters side by side, both on the register of the old Amaral’s, while the kids bagged.”

The Amaral sisters were born in Feteiras de Sul on the island of St. Michael in the Azores, a chain of volcanic islands far out in the North Atlantic. The Azores, with their pastureland and coastal cliffs, nine islands in all, are situated 850 miles west of Portugal.

There has been a strong Portuguese presence in Fall River and New Bedford for 150 years, since New Bedford was considered the whaling capital of the world.

Southeastern Massachusetts now claims the largest cluster of people with Portuguese ancestry in the United States, comprising 44 percent of the population in Fall River and 38 percent in New Bedford.

Pastor Sandra Silvia at the Evangelical Church of the Nations in New Bedford said she was stunned by the response after she posted news of the sisters’ deaths on Facebook. The post garnered hundreds and hundreds of shares and even more comments.

Advertisement

“We were just brothers and sisters who wanted to honor their memory, and it was just crazy how people responded,” Silvia said Sunday. “It was just an outpouring of love."

“They’re going to be missed; there’s going to be a void there,” said Silva, the sisters’ pastor at their Fall River church.

There will be a memorial service “when this is done and over with,” he said.

“No one got a chance to say goodbye," he said. "There was no chance to say thank you for all you’ve done.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.