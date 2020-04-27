Twin sisters from N.J. each accepted to 5 Ivy League schools, including Harvard and Dartmouth

But Jessica and Nicole Alexander, twin sisters from Clifton, N.J., were each accepted to no less than five Ivy League colleges, according to a post from the twins’ high school and media reports.

Many students around the world aspire to be accepted at just one Ivy League school.

“Just received great news from our Student Council President, Nicole Alexander,” school officials at Clifton High School wrote in a Facebook post on March 26. “Nicole and her twin sister, Jessica — The Senior Class President — were accepted to Princeton, Yale, Harvard, UPenn, and Dartmouth! Wow!!!”

In a video recording posted by NBC New York, the sisters can be excitedly viewing their admissions decisions.

Advertisement

“Oh my god!” Nicole shouts, bursting into tears after opening her message from Yale University. “We got in!”

Word of the sisters’ accomplishments has been welcome news in the community, “especially during the pandemic,” Nicole said in an interview with an NBC reporter.

“Coming from Clifton, you’re not producing people going to Ivy League schools all the time, so for the community itself it’s just a really exciting thing,” she said.

Jessica told reporters that she and her sister are open to attending different schools, despite their matching acceptances.

“I think we’ve come to terms with the fact that if we feel that another school is best for us then we would pick that one,” she said.

For now, the sisters are grappling with the difficult process of having to make a decision without visiting the schools, they said.

“It’s very hard to make that decision without the experience of being there,” Nicole said in the video.

The sisters could not immediately be reached by the Globe for comment.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.