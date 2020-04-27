Watch: Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed former vice president Joe Biden early Monday in a prerecorded video, saying: “he will make an extraordinary president. He knows how to get the job done.”

Pelosi cited Biden’s role in helping manage the federal response to the 2008 financial crisis as well as being a partner in progress in the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Pelosi said Biden has been a “voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis.” She also described him as “a leader with the humility to seek expertise and science, and the confidence to act on it.”