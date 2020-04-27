After criticism from top state officials, White House details federal aid to Massachusetts for battle against coronavirus

As of April 22, the Federal Emergency Management Agency had delivered 400 ventilators; nearly 247,000 N95 masks; over 587,000 surgical masks; over 3,700 coveralls; almost 98,000 medical gowns; almost 120,000 face shields; and about 534,000 gloves from the Strategic National Stockpile to the Commonwealth, according to a White House statement. FEMA also has obligated $46.8 million for Massachusetts to respond to the pandemic.

“These federal resources provided to Massachusetts at the direction of President Trump are critical to the State’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect first responders and healthcare workers, and ultimately save American lives,” said Meghan Burris, White House director of media affairs, in a statement on Monday.

In the past several weeks, the Trump Administration said it has provided millions of dollars in federal funding along with hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to Massachusetts to support the battle against the coronavirus, White House officials said in a statement released Friday.

Despite the shipments from the federal stockpile, Massachusetts and other states have largely been left to secure their own personal protective equipment, and state officials have been frustrated after some of their orders were seized by the federal government last month.

The orders included a shipment of 3 million masks that was impounded by the federal government on March 18, an episode that sparked complaints from Governor Charlie Baker and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Massachusetts has also received billions in aid through federal stimulus bills. The Centers for Disease Control gave over $29.4 million to Massachusetts through the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act as of April 23, officials said. The Department of Human Health Services also doled out over $34.1 million in funding to 38 health centers across the state through the CARES Act to help fight COVID-19.

Massachusetts has received over $951.3 million from HHS through the Provider Relief Fund and other HHS grants as of April 22, officials said. Medical providers in the state were designated over $841.4 million for the first round of funding from the Provider Relief Fund, with the majority of the allocation given on April 10.

The Small Business Administration has issued about $10.3 billion in loans to over 46,900 small businesses across the state as of April 22, officials said.

As part of the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, Massachusetts is set to receive over $2.6 billion in funding, officials said. The state has received over $1.6 billion so far.

