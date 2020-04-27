Windy weather blew across Massachusetts this April

“Considering we had unusually light winds all winter, April is trying to make up for it,” scientists from the observatory wrote in a tweet Monday.

High winds shot across Massachusetts throughout April, with Monday marking the fourth week in a row where the state has seen gusts over 50 mph, according to meteorologists at the Blue Hills Observatory in Milton.

Peak wind gusts in Boston this month reached 59 mph during a wind storm on April 13, National Weather Service Meteorologist Torry Gaucher said.

That same day, winds racing as fast as 70 mph in parts of Massachusetts knocked out power for more than 119,500 residents across the state. Trees toppled onto streets and, in several places, crashed into homes.

“We have definitely had some stronger winds [this month], but it’s not abnormal," Gaucher said. "We usually get periods of windy conditions like this throughout the spring months.”

Minor coastal flooding and gusts topping 66 mph hit Cape Cod during a wind storm on April 3, and another storm that left more than 8,000 residents in Massachusetts without power has doused the state with heavy rain and high winds since Sunday night.

One home in Falmouth was destroyed after a lightning strike set its garage roof ablaze Sunday night, and peak wind gusts of 48 mph were recorded at Logan Airport in Boston Monday.

Gaucher said the weather service has not received any reports of wind-related damage to buildings during the latest storm, which is expected to peter out with possible chances of snow flurries in Boston Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

“There is a chance for light flurries to extend all the way to southeastern Massachusetts tonight and tomorrow morning, but there won’t be any real accumulation in Boston other than a light coating that may be seen on cars or grass,” Gaucher said.

Only .7 inches of snow fell in Boston this month, compared to the city’s April average of 1.3 inches.

Before Sunday night, Boston saw 7.72 inches of precipitation this month, which Gaucher said is .44 inches above normal. The wettest April on record in Boston was in 2004, when 9.57 inches of rain fell on the city.

Boston almost set a record for lowest high temperature on Monday, but just missed the mark when Boston hit 42 degrees. Gaucher said the last time the city set a record lowest high on this day was in 1882, when Boston’s high was 41 degrees.

Gaucher said 59 degrees is the average high temperature in Boston for the month of April.

