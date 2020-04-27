Woman dies after escaping Falmouth house fire last week

A woman who was med-flighted to Boston after she escaped a burning home in Falmouth on April 22 has died, marking the second fatal fire in Falmouth this month, Falmouth Fire Chief Michael Small said in a statement Monday.

The woman was in critical condition after she had evacuated herself from a burning home at 1 Crystal Spring Ave around 11:30 a.m. on April 22, officials said.

She was med-flighted to a Boston-area hospital and later died, officials said. Two other occupants in the home and a firefighter were taken to Falmouth Hospital with less serious injuries.