Woman dies after escaping Falmouth house fire last week

A woman who was med-flighted to Boston after she escaped a burning home in Falmouth on April 22 has died, marking the second fatal fire in Falmouth this month, Falmouth Fire Chief Michael Small said in a statement Monday.
The woman was in critical condition after she had evacuated herself from a burning home at 1 Crystal Spring Ave around 11:30 a.m. on April 22, officials said.
She was med-flighted to a Boston-area hospital and later died, officials said. Two other occupants in the home and a firefighter were taken to Falmouth Hospital with less serious injuries.
A woman also died during a single-alarm fire 663 Gifford St. in Falmouth on April 12, officials said.
Advertisement
Small said every floor of a home should have working smoke alarms that are less than 10 years old. Residents should also have an escape plan in the event of a fire, he said.
“Make sure you have an escape plan with clear pathways to two exits, so you can get out fast, and a meeting place outside,” Small said in the statement. “Time is your enemy in a fire where you may only have 1-3 minutes to escape.”
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.