Woman has life-threatening injuries, three others hurt when MBTA bus collides with cars in Dorchester

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the vehicles collided as they passed through the intersection of Seaver Street and Columbia Road.

Police responded to a report of a crash near 52 Columbia Road at 3:21 a.m., Moccia said. Upon arrival, officers found that a blue Nissan Infiniti and an MBTA bus had crashed into two parked vehicles, he said.

A woman has life-threatening injuries and three other people were hurt after an MBTA bus collided with three vehicles in Dorchester early Monday, said Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

The Nissan had driven through red flashing lights while on Seaver Street and the bus had driven through yellow flashing lights as it traveled down Columbia Road, Pesaturo said. The bus was not in service at the time of the crash, he said.

The adult female operator of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Moccia said. The Nissan’s two other occupants, an adult female and a juvenile, and the driver of the bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

No one else was on the bus or inside the two parked vehicles, Moccia said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

