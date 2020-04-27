The zip codes with the most coronavirus cases in Rhode Island

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I was not selected in the NFL Draft, so I’m back for another week of newsletters. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 7,439 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, and 226 residents had died. There were 258 people in the hospital, 78 in intensive care, and 53 were on ventilators. We also know that 433 people have been discharged from the hospital.

We still don’t know enough about the Rhode Island neighborhoods that have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus, but the Department of Health has taken a step in the right direction by releasing the number of confirmed cases by zip code.

Since Providence now has 30 percent of all known infections in the state, it’s no surprise that most of the city’s zip codes are high on the list. We also know that the Latino community has a huge chunk of the cases, which may be why we see the Olneyville area with the most infections.

You’ll also notice that Pawtucket’s 02860 has the second-most cases, in part because the Oak Hill Health Center nursing home had a large outbreak.

You can view the entire breakdown on the health department’s website, but here’s a look at the zip codes with at least 200 cases (as of 4/24).

02909 Providence: Olneyville, Manton, Silver Lake - 580 cases

02860 Pawtucket: Fairlawn, Woodlawn - 453 cases

02908 Providence: Elmhurst, Mount Pleasant - 394 cases

02904 Providence: Wanskuck, parts of North Providence - 370 cases

02907 Providence: Elmwood - 359 cases

02863 Central Falls - 255 cases

02905 Providence: Washington Park - 229 cases

02920 Cranston - 207 cases

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators is a Q&A with Steven Medeiros, owner of Sound FX, a car audio company that is now making face shields to protect against the coronavirus. Have an idea for someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for his weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ Joe Biden is known for backslapping and handshaking retail politics, but the coronavirus has forced him to learn to connect with voters — and just as importantly raise money — in virtual spaces at a time when businesses are shuttering, the ranks of the unemployed are surging, and families are bracing for an uncertain future.

⚓ Rhode Island’s distance learning program gets a shoutout from the Globe’s editorial board, which is urging Massachusetts educators to do more to prevent students from falling behind while they’re not in class.

⚓ Brown University President Christina Paxson wrote an op-ed for the New York Times calling for the reopening of college and university campuses in the fall to be a national priority.

⚓ In an op-ed for the Globe, Chas Walker, a longtime union organizer in Rhode Island who now lives in Massachusetts, writes that poverty wages in nursing homes have accelerated the coronavirus outbreak.

⚓ Congratulations to URI’s Isaiah Coulter, who was drafted by the Houston Texans.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo’s daily coronavirus update is at 1 p.m.

⚓If you listened to “The Daily” this morning, Brown University professors Jeff Colgan and Mark Blyth are holding a virtual discussion at noon about why it’s important to pay attention to oil during the coronavirus.

⚓ Later in the day, there’s another fascinating discussion hosted by Brown. Two health care leaders will discuss how they prepared for the coronavirus.

Thanks for reading.

