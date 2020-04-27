The coronavirus brings illness and death — and sometimes stigma

The way people process death often fits into a narrative, specialists say. For many who die of cancer the narrative is often heroic: the warrior who fought a courageous battle. We often salute the exceptionally old for dying with grace.

It is tragic and frightfully familiar to lose someone in this grim plague. But what was less universal about his death notice was the plainspoken acknowledgement of the pandemic. No one in the family objected to including mention of coronavirus, said Dostie’s wife, Marilyn, which puts them in what appears to be a minority.

The family friend who wrote Dennis Dostie’s obituary was upfront about what caused Dostie’s death on March 26 in the Berkshire Medical Center. The easygoing 67-year-old from North Adams died, his obituary prominently says, from “complications of the COVID-19 virus.”

But with COVID-19, we are witnessing a hallmark of an infectious pandemic: a reluctance on the part of many of those touched by the highly contagious disease to admit their family has been affected.

“People are fearful of being stigmatized,” said Anne Stangl, a social and behavioral scientist and associate faculty member at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. “They are afraid their neighbors won’t want to be around them. They are anticipating stigma and they don’t want to be identified.”

Obituary pages are swelling with the names and life stories of the people we have lost in the pandemic; close to 2,900 have died from the disease in Massachusetts. Certainly, some obits do list COVID-19 as the cause of death, but they appear to be a modest percentage given the horrific pace of coronavirus fatalities in the state. A few families have even taken the unusual step of preempting speculation by using valuable space to say a loved one’s death was not related to the coronavirus.

“I’m not surprised that most people are not listing [COVID-19] in the obituaries,” said C.R. Lyons, a funeral director at Lyons Funeral Home in Danvers. “I certainly hope it’s not because of any stigma attached to it, because there should not be one.” One thing we’ve surely learned about the disease, Lyons said, “is that it is not discriminatory.”

Those who are afraid to be associated with the disease, specialists say, may fear being treated differently or ostracized by their community, or they worry that the way their loved one died will overshadow their accomplishments in life.

“This is similar to what we have seen throughout history,” said Pamela K. Ressler, an adjunct lecturer on public health and community medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine. “The disease might be different, but what happens in terms of stigma is similar. There is a lot of fear attached to an illness like this, and uncertainty and unpredictability and danger. We’re programmed as human beings to try to escape danger.”

Early signs of the stigma attached to COVID-19 cropped up in March, when the Globe was seeking interviews with the families of the first handful of Massachusetts residents to die of the disease. In addition to those that flatly declined, one family sent a message through an intermediary saying they hoped their loved one’s name would never be in the newspaper.

For Dennis Dostie’s family, reporting the cause of his death was a message to the community: The disease is dangerous. Please take care of yourself.

“Dennis was a very caring person and he would want to share this message with people,” said Marilyn Dostie. “There's so much that isn't known about the virus, but the important thing we all need to know and keep in mind is that this is serious, it's not a hoax, and we all have to take the prescribed precautionary steps.”

Ellin Reisner, of Somerville, said she did not personally feel any stigma around the death of her husband, George Berry, a longtime computer science professor, who died on April 13 from COVID-19 at the Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She included the cause of his death in his obituary because she thought it was relevant. “He was a victim like all the people who died from it,” she said. “People should know. He was a wonderful person, a wonderful husband.”

But she had a different concern. She did not want his death to be merely one more among the nameless thousands of COVID-19 fatalities noted on the running death scoreboards on cable news broadcasts.

“But on the other hand, I don’t want people to remember him for [dying of COVID-19],” she said. “I want people to remember him for the life that he lived.”

Ericka Bohnel, a Boston psychologist, said clients and other mental health clinicians have told her that “significant social stigmatization around COVID-19” appears to be “unfolding on numerous levels.”

Clients who have been exposed to the disease or who have had a family member infected are afraid of being stigmatized by people who might question whether they got sick through their own carelessness or through risky travel, she said.

A new infectious disease also creates anxieties about how easily it can spread. In the early stages of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, Ryan White, an Indiana teenager who contracted the disease through a blood transfusion, was the subject of parent protests when he wanted to return to school.

Bohnel said some clients are acknowledging their own anxieties about whether people around them have been exposed and could be infected. Uncertainty and fear are driving an urge to hold someone responsible.

“There is limited knowledge around COVID-19, with new and changing information every day, if not upon the hour,” Bohnel said by email. “When individuals do not have a consolidated message around COVID-19, [that] appears to create additional psychological distress and/or a panic that ignites the anxious nervous system. This further exacerbates the need to protect themselves and thus leads them to find someone or something to blame.”

The Globe, like many newspapers, prints family-written, paid death notices, and regularly chooses from a variety of prominent and interesting people to feature with staff-written obituaries, which are news stories. Historically, most families have not wanted obituaries to reveal that a loved one died by suicide, said Bryan Marquard, the Globe’s obituaries editor.

“As awareness has increased about mental illness, more families are willing to address suicide as a cause, but generally, many families are uncomfortable being public with that detail,” he said by email. “Some families have asked for a staff-written news obit, then withdrawn the request after learning that the obit would, per policy, say that their loved one ‘died by suicide.’

“Beyond that, there is a little resistance now and then from families about mentioning lung cancer if their relative had been a smoker,” he said. “And a couple of times families have tried to avoid talking about liver failure, if substance abuse was a factor.”

Marquard said he has written several obituaries for people who died after a COVID-19 diagnosis. In one case so far, a family raised issues over including COVID-19 as the cause of death, he said.

Stangl, from Johns Hopkins, said the best way to reduce COVID-19 stigma “is for affected members of the community to say, ‘Hey, I’ve had this disease. It was tough but I made it through.’

“I’m just starting to see stories of people who have survived and have come back to health,” she said. “That is very important. You have to see that people are OK and are loved. Those are the messages that help prevent the level of stigma we’re starting to see around COVID.”

