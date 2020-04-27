The coronavirus resolutions we think we’ll keep (but won’t)

First off, I’m going to see all my friends every day. Let’s start with that. Book it. Actually, no need to even put it in the planner because it’s every day. Let’s make that every night. You know what, let’s just make it easy and say weekends.

I’m going to be like the best person ever when all of this is over. You don’t even know.

I don’t know. What works for you?

Pushing pause on life as we knew it has unlocked an ocean of notions — resolutions tethered to some imagined moment in the future when we get out of this jail. Things we’re going to do. Who we’re going to be. Those kinds of lies.

My bluster has involved preposterous promises following the words “When this is over,” but mostly it has exposed the gaps in some of my fundamentals. I could stand to be a better friend, always. But it isn’t just my social life that I’m seeing through a new lens.

Until this point in my life, the only part of the food acquisition process that could keep me awake at night were the people with too many items in the express lane. Now, I’m closer than I’ve ever been to looking at the woods and having to picture a grocery store, and it makes me feel a tad panicky. If my prehistoric ancestors could look at me, they would be amazed at how much I’ve been allowed to forget.

So in those rare spare moments when I’m not totally hanging out with my friends, I’ll need to train as a hunter-gatherer. This feels like a no brainer. I asked my friend if her husband, an athletic director at a high school, could get me a javelin. I just feel like a man who needs to throw a javelin right now.

Already, you are looking at a man who owns a bow. I had purchased it at the new year, just before all this, as part of a resolution to remember I’m an animal. Killing my own dinner seemed like part of that reconnection. I chose the bow as my weapon, and spring turkey season as my first target, and gave myself three months to become skilled enough at archery to hit a skittish basketball with great eye-sight from the other side of a field with a slender stick.

The season opens Monday and in the event I’m slow getting up and running with my protein harvesting and for some reason don’t come home with a beast over my shoulder to feed the whole village, I looked up a farm near me where I can buy a quarter of a cow. Feels like I should buy a deep freezer either way.

Similarly, should my gathering fail to deliver as hoped, I plan to grow a proper garden. I’m not talking about the kind you probably have with tomatoes and marijuana. No, I mean like a legit micro farm with all those hardy New England vegetables that look so wholesome in your CSA crate and go bad in your fridge. I’m seriously going to eat those from now on, as far as you know.

But I’m not just adding new things to build the best person ever. There’s a lot of stuff I want to keep from right now, because there’s a lot of lockdown that suits me. I’ve settled into slow.

I had no expectation I would ever in my lifetime have a chance to witness society moving at natural human speed, and then unannounced it arrived all at once. No more rushing in the morning. Zero traffic. Home-cooked dinners. Spending more time in the comfort of our cocoons.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been sleeping like a teenager. I thought at first I was catching up on sleep, but apparently I haven’t caught up yet because I think the nights are getting longer. It’s almost as if my body is trying to tell me that I should sleep like this all the time or something. When I finally roll out of bed I make deep groaning noises like a dog stretching, and I feel dazed trying to walk to the bathroom. It’s amazing.

I also want to maintain this connection to the territory around me. Like so many, we’ve been taking lots of walks through quiet woods hiding granite boulders, along ponds and spring streams, and more than once I’ve exclaimed aloud: “I really should read ‘Walden’ one of these days.” It’s on the list. So many things are on the list. But I’m definitely going to keep going for walks in the woods every day or on the weekend or at least every other weekend and I’m definitely going to read “Walden” maybe.

Another long-overdue adaptation that I’m taking with me when this is over: sweatpants. I’ll need to get some nice ones for nice occasions, of course, but I don’t think I’m ever putting on regular pants again.

The first thing I do each morning is pick my sweatpants up off the floor next to my bed and the last thing I do each night is put them back. We are one. I can’t imagine throwing a javelin without them. You don’t even know.

