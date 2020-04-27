Loss of sense of smell, taste among new coronavirus symptoms recognized by CDC

The other new symptoms are more what you might expect from a rampaging virus:

“New loss of taste or smell” is the most intriguing of a group of new coronavirus symptoms recently recognized by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Have you had trouble smelling the eggs frying and bread toasting recently? Or tasting that coffee? It could be a sign of coronavirus.

— Chills

— Repeated shaking with chills

— Muscle pain

— Headache

— Sore throat

Previously, the CDC had only recognized fever, cough, and shortness of breath as symptoms.

The CDC tweaked the latter symptom to “shortness of breath or difficulty breathing” in its update to the symptoms listed on its website.

Advertisement

The update, which appears to have been made on April 17according to the Internet Archive, comes after anecdotal evidence and medical studies both have suggested that loss of sense of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia) are symptoms of coronavirus.

Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, for example, told the Globe she lost her sense of smell when she had a frightening bout of coronavirus.

Raegan Thomas, a nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told the Globe she also lost her sense of smell. Debora Buonopane, another nurse at the Brigham who recovered from the coronavirus, said she lost both her sense of taste and smell.

George Stephanopoulos, host of “Good Morning America,” said he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but had hardly any symptoms. One of them was loss of his sense of smell for a day.

By late March, the American Academy of Otolaryngology, citing “rapidly accumulating” anecdotal evidence, was arguing that anosmia should be added to the list of screening tools for possible COVID-19 infection, according to the organization’s website.

Advertisement

“Anosmia, hyposmia, and dysgeusia in the absence of other respiratory disease such as allergic rhinitis, acute rhinosinusitis, or chronic rhinosinusitis should alert physicians to the possibility of COVID-19 infection and warrant serious consideration for self-isolation and testing of these individuals,” the association argued.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com