Photos: Birthday greetings during the pandemic

Photos: Birthday greetings during the pandemicThe young and old are celebrated with drive-by parties during this time of social distancing.Updated April 27, 2020, 30 minutes agoFamily members waved to Eleanor Dittmer, a resident in the assisted-living unit of the Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates, who is turning 93 on Wednesday, April 29. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her family organized a drive-by birthday parade under her window.Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffEleanor Dittmer waved to the drive-by birthday parade of relatives and friends.Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffDittmer's family, which included her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, as well as friends and neighbors drove through the parking lot, escorted by police cars, a police motorcycle, tow trucks and a fire truck. Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffCars were painted with messages for Eleanor Dittmer.Pat Greenhouse/Globe StaffMembers of the Hollien Family or Medford, Jackie, 7, Scarlett, 8, Ariana, 13, and their father, Paul, waved alongside birthday boy Paul, 5, and their mother, Nina as friends and family paraded by on April 26 in celebration of Paul's 5th birthday.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPom-poms came out in celebration for Paul Hollien. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffThe parade included family pets. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffOne of Macklin Boyd's friends yelled "Happy Birthday!" from his birthday parade on April 1 in Foxborough. Lane Turner/Globe StaffFive-year-old Macklin Boyd and his father Jay Boyd waved to the parade of friends and teachers, joined by a local fire engine and Macklin's favorite car racing team. Lane Turner/Globe StaffAgnes Carson wore a broad smile as a motorcade of her loved ones, friends, and local police and firefighters noisily passed by April 9 to celebrate her 102nd birthday.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffWell-wishers in the parade included Bruschi, who sat in the lap of Lucille Abbie Collins.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff