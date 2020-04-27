Snow, to the joy of absolutely no one, falls in Maine, NH

RANGELEY, Maine — A spring snowfall brought up to half a foot of snow in some areas of Maine and New Hampshire on Monday.

The deepest totals by mid-day Monday were in Randolph, N.H., and Carrabassett Valley, Maine, the National Weather Service said. Both communities had six inches of snow and it was still falling.

The weather system was heavily dependent on elevation. Other communities with snow included Rangeley, Maine, which had 2 inches, and Bethel, Maine, which had an inch.