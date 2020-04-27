An equitable recovery will be difficult, which makes it all the more vital

Re “Boston’s post-pandemic recovery must be equitable” (Opinion, April 22): I fully agree with Boston City Councilors Michelle Wu, Julia Mejia, and Ricardo Arroyo in their description of longstanding racial inequities in Boston leading to the inequitable impact of the pandemic on communities of color. Their call for an equitable recovery, dealing with both immediate problems and long-term injustices, is both timely and vital.

Many people have been working for a long time to find ways to end or overcome racial inequities in our city. Progress is excruciatingly slow. Perhaps the pandemic will trigger faster and deeper action. But it will take a great deal of creativity and resolve to do so, with the upcoming hits to the city and state budgets and to businesses large and small. Nevertheless, it can be done, if we have the collective will to do it.