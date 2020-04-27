Extra screen time can be turned into a golden opportunity for learning

I was happy to see the article “Extra screen time? Kids will be OK, experts say” (Page A7, April 21). For many families, allowing children to watch a lot of TV is a necessary survival tactic right now. There are also some easy ways to make television viewing more educational. I gave the families of my kindergarten students in the Boston Public Schools a long list of suggestions for activities.
For example, have kids keep a log of what they’re watching. This provides the opportunity to practice writing letters, numbers, new words, and time elements.
Select a code word or character and pick an action, such as jumping jacks. Every time the character or code word appears, get up and do the action to add exercise to viewing.
Another activity involves having kids track and record data. For example, track representation: How many of the characters are female, male, or gender-noncomforming? What does the racial representation look like? Are there Black and brown characters? Are there characters with disabilities?
If the adults at home have time, talking about television develops the same skills as talking about books. Ask about the characters and plot. Ask kids their opinions about what they watched, and have them use evidence to support these opinions.
The kids will be OK with extra screen time, and it can even help them develop important skills.
Emily Beck
Newton
The writer teaches at the Curley K-8 School in Jamaica Plain.