Extra screen time can be turned into a golden opportunity for learning

I was happy to see the article “Extra screen time? Kids will be OK, experts say” (Page A7, April 21). For many families, allowing children to watch a lot of TV is a necessary survival tactic right now. There are also some easy ways to make television viewing more educational. I gave the families of my kindergarten students in the Boston Public Schools a long list of suggestions for activities.

For example, have kids keep a log of what they’re watching. This provides the opportunity to practice writing letters, numbers, new words, and time elements.

Select a code word or character and pick an action, such as jumping jacks. Every time the character or code word appears, get up and do the action to add exercise to viewing.