Signs of Baker’s anti-cannabis agenda in closing of pot shops

Re “Judge rules Baker was within rights to close pot stores” (Metro, April 17): If Governor Baker’s rationale for his determination that recreational cannabis is nonessential is the risk of those from out of state who might be carrying COVID-19 traveling to the Commonwealth, wouldn’t a simple solution be a Massachusetts identification requirement to purchase it here?

Recreational cannabis is a revenue stream that Massachusetts can’t afford to lose. Given that the governor and the attorney general were against legalizing recreational marijuana, it appears that they are using the public health crisis as a disingenuous justification to push their anti-cannabis agenda.