2020 Agganis All-Star Games cancelled because of coronavirus

“Even though it has been somewhat inevitable for the last several weeks, making it official is still extremely disappointing," said executive director Paul Halloran.

However, the foundation will award scholarships as scheduled, and the deadline for applications has been extended from April 30 to May 15.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Agganis All-Star Games scheduled for June 21-25 in Lynn have been cancelled.

"The shutdown came just after we would have been starting the selection process for players. It seems highly unlikely that there will be gatherings of any appreciable number of people two months from now.” When Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that school buildings would not reopen before fall, thus cancelling the spring sports season, hopes for the Games ended.

There have been 58 Agganis All-Star Football Games (1956-58 and 1965-2019; the Polio Bowl, another All-Star football game, was played from 1959-64). A baseball game was added in 1995, followed by boys’ and girls’ soccer (1996), softball (1998), boys’ and girls’ basketball (2005) and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse (2012).

“We have had more than 10,000 student-athletes participate over the last 64 years,” Halloran said. “We are proud of what Agganis Week has become, and we certainly look forward to bringing it back in 2021.”

The primary mission of the Agganis Foundation is to award college scholarships to deserving high school seniors. Since 1958, when the first class of Agganis Scholars were named, the foundation has awarded $2,095,000 in scholarships to 984 student-athletes. This year’s class will bring the number of recipients to more than 1,000.

Access to the application is available at agganisfoundation.com. Scholarship winners will be notified by June 15 and will receive a $1,000 grant all four years they are in college.

