Browns exercise option on star DE Myles Garrett

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He’s developed into the one of the NFL’s premiere pass rushers — he had 13.5 sacks in 2018 and seven as a rookie — and was on his way to another big season in 2019 before he was indefinitely suspended for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a swung helmet in a Nov. 14 game.

The decision on Garrett was not a surprise while Njoku's future seemed uncertain following several offseason moves by the team.

Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, which prompted his uncharacteristic outburst. He missed Cleveland’s final six games, and was reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in February.

Njoku, who was taken with the No. 29 pick in 2017, missed 10 games last season after breaking his wrist and his days in Cleveland appeared numbered when the Browns signed free agent Austin Hooper and then drafted Harrison Bryant, the John Mackey Award winner, on Saturday.

But Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski both said they feel Njoku can still be productive.

Seahawks dump two starters on O line

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker in a major overhaul of their offensive line that clears significant salary cap space.

A person with knowledge of the move told the Associated Press on Sunday that Britt had been informed he is being released, ending six seasons with the Seahawks. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Earlier Sunday, Fluker posted on Twitter that he had been released after two seasons as Seattle’s starting right guard.

The two moves were not unexpected, especially Britt. The 28-year-old has been a starter at three positions for the Seahawks, but his salary and Seattle’s flurry of offseason moves to add offensive linemen made him a potential target to be moved.

Seattle will save about $12 million combined in salary cap space between the two roster moves, most of that belonging to Britt. He was due $8.25 million in base salary for the upcoming season but had a salary cap hit of $11.4 million. His release saves Seattle $8.5 million.

Texans to release S Gipson

The Houston Texans will release the safety, Tashaun Gipson, the NFL Network reported. Gipson, 30, came to Houston on a three-year, $22.5 million deal signed before the start of last season, but lasted only a year The Washington Redskins exercised the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jonathan Allen’s rookie contract. The move was no surprise given Allen’s impact on the organization in his first three seasons and his substantial role on and off the field moving forward. He’s now under contract through the 2021 season … The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents, including running backs James Robinson and Tavien Feaster. Robinson or Feaster should have a decent shot at making the team’s 53-man roster because Jacksonville didn’t address the position in free agency or the NFL Draft and tried to trade starter Leonard Fournette … As part of its developmental program, the NFL assigned Mexico’s Isaac Alarcon to Dallas, Germany’s David Bada to Washington, Australia’s Matt Leo to Philadelphia, and Austria’s Sandro Platzgummer to the Giants. The division was chosen as part of a random draw. The clubs will carry these overseas players on their roster through training camp. At that time, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member who is ineligible to be activated during the 2020 season.

