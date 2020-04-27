Bulls hire 76ers exec Marc Eversley as GM

The Chicago Bulls hired Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas , who was hired away from the Denver Nuggest 2½ weeks ago, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Monday. Eversley, a Canadian, becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager after four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as senior vice president of player personnel. He spent a decade at Nike, managing company-owned retail stores in Ontario before moving to their corporate office in Oregon and becoming the point person for their basketball player relationship division. He then worked in Toronto’s front office for seven years and Washington’s for three before joining the 76ers. Eversley had a big hand in Philadelphia trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle with the No. 20 overall pick in the draft last June. The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA’s best young defenders this season. Now, Eversley will work with Karnisovas to help turn around Chicago’s sagging franchise. The Bulls came into the season thinking they were poised to contend for a playoff spot. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and on the way to their third straight losing record when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eversley will no be tasked with the decision of whether to keep coach Jim Boylen . With a 39-84 record since replacing Fred Hoiberg early last year, he could be on shaky ground. Though Zach LaVine was averaging a career-high 25.5 points, Lauri Markkanen’s scoring and rebounding dipped in his third season. The 7-footer from Finland was averaging 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds — down from 18.7 and 9.0. Rookie Coby White had come on strong before play was stopped and was averaging 13.2 points after being drafted with the No. 7 pick.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Agganis All-Star Games scheduled for June 21-25 in Lynn have been canceled. However, the Agganis Foundation will award scholarships as scheduled, and the deadline for applications has been extended from April 30 to May 15. “Even though it has been somewhat inevitable for the last several weeks, making it official is still extremely disappointing," said the foundation’s executive director, Paul Halloran. When Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that school buildings would not reopen before fall — thus canceling the spring sports season — hopes for the Games ended. "The shutdown came just after we would have been starting the selection process for players,'' Halloran said. "It seems highly unlikely that there will be gatherings of any appreciable number of people two months from now.” There have been 58 Agganis All-Star football games (1956-58 and 1965-2019; the Polio Bowl also was played from 1959-64). A baseball game was added in 1995, followed by boys’ and girls’ soccer (1996), softball (1998), boys’ and girls’ basketball (2005), and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse (2012). “We have had more than 10,000 student-athletes participate over the last 64 years,” Halloran said. “We are proud of what Agganis Week has become, and we certainly look forward to bringing it back in 2021.” Since 1958, when the first class of Agganis Scholars was named, the foundation has awarded $2,095,000 in scholarships to 984 student-athletes. This year’s class will bring the number of recipients to more than 1,000. Access to the application is available at agganisfoundation.com. Scholarship winners will be notified by June 15 and will receive a $1,000 grant all four years they are in college.

Craig Larson

Miscellany

US men’s soccer G Zack Steffen injured

United States national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen was injured again after returning to training with his Bundesliga club, Fortuna Düsseldorf said Monday. The German team said Steffen was diagnosed with knee ligament damage following an examination. Steffen started Fortuna’s first 17 Bundesliga games this season on loan from Manchester City. But he hasn’t played since December because of a problem with a tendon connected to his kneecap.. . . Longtime NHL forward Joel Ward announced his retirement, ending an 11-year career that started as an undrafted player. Ward became known as one of the game’s most clutch playoff performers and said he relished the chance to be teammates with stars like Alex Ovechkin, Joe Thornton, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne during his time in the NHL playing for four different teams, beginning with the Minnesota Wild, the Nashville Predators, the Washington Capitals and the San Jose Sharks, for whom the 39-year-old Ward last played in the NHL in 2018. He went to training camp with Montreal in 2018-19 but was unable to get another shot and decided officially to end his career in an announcement on the Player’s Tribune . . . Longtime Cincinnati Reds scout and former Seattle Mariners executive George Zurow died in Florida. He was 89. The Reds confirmed that he died Friday. No further details were available. Zurow started his scouting career with the Pirates and worked for Cincinnati from 1968-88 during the glory years of the Big Red Machine. Players he helped sign included Ray Knight, who took over at third base when Pete Rose moved to Philadelphia. Knight managed the Reds from 1996-97, when he was replaced by Jack McKeon.

