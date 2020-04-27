Change for the better: Globe reporters share their ideas to improve sports

It’s even easier to hammer them for what they get wrong.

It’s easy to praise our favorite pro sports leagues for what they get right.

But we in the Globe sports department believe in bringing something to the table besides pure criticism, constructive as it can be. In that spirit, here’s our list of surefire fixes that would improve pro sports immediately:

NFL: Switch to high-tech first-down markers

We appreciate the silliness of the chain gang, where an old-timey contraption is dragged up and down the field to show whether the ball has advanced far enough.

We don’t want to take all the human error and drama out of the game, but there has to be a chip-based or video solution that would just measure the spot and keep the game moving. At the very least, we can keep the chains as a visual marker of the first-down line for live action. There’s just no need for them to trot onto the field.

NBA/NHL: Play rivalry teams on back-to-backs

It’s simple: teams play a certain number of Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday sets in the same city. NBA and NHL teams play back-to-backs anyway, so why not do it with the same team? The leagues as a whole would save on travel expenses, rivalries would strengthen, and fans could make weekend destination trips.

MLB: Add practice squads (and fines for slow play)

They do it in every other team sport, so why not baseball? Would you rather have a roster where only 22 of the 25 guys are going to play, or install a taxi squad so those dinged-up players or yesterday’s heavily-used pitchers can be kept out of the loop? Teams would have more flexibility. Where’s the downside?

While we’re here: Let’s encourage players to move it along with an escalating system of fines for slow pitchers and batters, based on the average time per pitch. Fines would be levied monthly.

More relegation in general

Ah, such a fun idea. Relegation gives every team in every sport a reason to try and gives owners a reason to improve. It would be great fun in the NHL and NBA and MLB — or even the SEC or ACC — but, for now, the MLS is the only North American league where it makes sense.

Other members of the Globe sports staff have ideas of their own they’d like to put into play:

FRANK DELL’APA, soccer correspondent — “Promotional and relegation is utilized in every country, except the United States, and is credited with helping popularize soccer. It is used in nearly every team sport outside the US, as well. It could lead to open leagues in soccer, with a true pyramid setup allowing teams to rise and fall on merit.

“Last year, a $500 million offer was made to install Pro/Rel in lower US leagues (excluding MLS), but it was turned down by the US Soccer Federation — there is an alphabet soup of minor leagues that likely would have welcomed the cash infusion, along with the chance to improve their status on the field of play.

“Though MLS has been successful — 26 teams, and will soon go to 30 — it still lags behind foreign leagues in television viewership. Pro/Rel could change that, as it would up the stakes on regular-season games. Also, though MLS has attracted significant investment, it is missing out on major US investors who took their chances with high-stakes dealings in Europe.”

The Phillies' Roman Quinn was ruled to have stolen second base in the top of the ninth of this 2018 game, until CSI:Miami-style video evidence overturned the call. Jim Davis

DAN SHAUGHNESSY, columnist — “Something needs to be done about the tag plays at second and third base. Replay has made these stupid. We watch over and over to see if the obviously-safe baserunner might have lost contact with the bag for a millisecond while the fielder keeps the tag on the runner just in case. It’s not the spirit of the rule. The man is safe. Leave him alone.

“And all hockey should be 4 on 4, plus goalies. Overtime should be 3 on 3.”

BEN VOLIN, NFL writer — “I’d do away with the requirement for two games against each division opponent. One game a year against the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins is more than enough. I want more AFC-NFC games.”





If Tara Sullivan has her way, the NFL will find a better place for coaches like Bill Belichick to store their challenge flags. Adam Glanzman/Getty

TARA SULLIVAN, columnist — “Why, oh, why do they allow NFL players to wear yellow gloves in games? Please, football powers that be, ban the yellow gloves. They look too much like penalty flags. At the very least, ban them for wide receivers and cornerbacks. We see enough yellow laundry as it is and are already plenty confused by what constitutes pass interference — stop confusing us into thinking there’s more.

“And while you’re at it — find an equal distribution process for throwing the red challenge flag. Watching coaches tug at waistbands, socks, or belt loops does not make for good TV.”

PETER ABRAHAM, Red Sox beat writer — “I’m opposed to banning infield shifts. But mandating at least two infielders on either side of second base until a pitch is released would be a reasonable compromise.”

ADAM HIMMELSBACH, Celtics beat writer — “Move the NFL extra points farther back. And, a wild one for the NFL, add a 3-point conversion that’s a 50-yard Hail Mary."

ALEX SPEIER, Red Sox beat writer — “Connect free agent eligibility to when a player signs his first pro contract rather than when he’s called up to the big leagues in order to allow players to reach free agency in their primes rather than after it.

"Also: Take video replay out of the clubhouse and put it in the hands of a fifth umpire located in the press box level.”





The Pirates' Starling Marte watches a fan reach over the railing to catch a ninth-inning drive. The hit was eventually ruled a double. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

MICHAEL SILVERMAN, sports business/MLB — “Beyond taking the guesswork out of calling balls and strikes by using advanced technology at home plate, install it throughout every ballpark and eliminate doubt and confusion about what’s fair and what’s foul, what’s a home run or what’s an extra-base hit, when it’s fan interference and when it’s not.

“Every MLB ballpark has its nooks, crannies and challenges, but use rocket science to capture the flight of rockets off a bat. These are spheres touching lines or crossing planes — nothing that a few whiz-kid, gizmo-heads using lasers, high-speed cameras and motion detectors can’t figure out.”

KEVIN PAUL DUPONT, NHL writer — “The NHL has a truckload of offense waiting at the loading dock, but refuses to make a fundamental change in how it enforces its icing rules to access the goods.

“Currently, when a team is playing shorthanded because of a penalty (or multiple penalties), it is free to fire the puck the full length of the ice in order to escape pressure in its defensive end. Under standard even-strength play, such long-distance tactics are not allowed. A whistle would be blown and the offending team would be subject to a faceoff back in its own end of the ice.

“So, let’s leave the icing standard intact throughout the game. Make teams pay the price for committing penalties. It would lead to more sustained, exciting play, with the shorthanded team scrambling to gain puck possession and being forced to make a play to get out of the zone. It also would add to league-wide scoring, with the team on the power play seeing far more scoring chances. The latter has been an issue now for the better part of a quarter-century.

“In terms of enforcing the standard, a first infraction would lead to an immediate whistle, followed by a faceoff deep in the offending team’s defensive end of the ice. A second infraction would be deemed a penalty for delay of game, which in most cases would force the defensive team to play two men short.

“Simple. Efficient. Effective. And way overdue.”

CHAD FINN, columnist — “The NBA needs to widen its courts, and they should have done it three years ago if not five. Now, it’s not that I actually have an issue with the width of NBA courts — which are 50 feet right now. It’s just that the NBA needs to move back the 3-point line to correct the math and aesthetics of the game, and it’s impossible to extend the line in the corners without widening the court.

“Easy solution: Widen the court by 3 feet on each side, to 56 feet total, and move the 3-point line back 2 feet, from 23 feet 9 inches to 25 feet 9 inches. The 3-pointer needs to become a more challenging shot for the majority of the league.

“I admire so much about Marcus Smart, but when he’s hitting 11 3s in a game, something needs to change. Making the 3 more difficult would have the ancillary benefit of making post play and the midrange 2 matter again. The Stephs and Klays will still drill the longer 3; it will become a challenge for the Draymonds. As it should be.”

