Chad finn | rewatch

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 27, 2020, 56 minutes ago
Jason Varitek celebrates during the 2004 ALDS.
Jason Varitek celebrates during the 2004 ALDS.Davis, Jim Globe Staff

Some channel–flipping may be required.

Maple Leafs-Bruins, Dec. 18, 2008

David Krejci scores his first career hat trick, and Manny Fernandez (the goalie, not the former Dolphins defensive tackle) earns the save in relief.

NESN, 6 p.m.

Flyers-Bruins, Game 6, 1974 Stanley Cup Final

Bernie Parent wasn’t quite a one-that-got-away nemesis like Ken Dryden, but the Flyers goalie and former Bruin was impenetrable in the Cup clincher. Still, any chance to see Bobby Orr play is worthwhile.

NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Angels-Red Sox, Game 2, 2004 American League Division Series

The Red Sox delivered so many crucial hits in the 2004 postseason. Here’s one that’s overlooked: Jason Varitek’s two-out, two-run homer in the sixth inning of this one to erase a 3-1 Angels lead.

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

