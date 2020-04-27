Instant replay: The best sports on TV Tuesday

Some channel–flipping may be required.
Maple Leafs-Bruins, Dec. 18, 2008
David Krejci scores his first career hat trick, and Manny Fernandez (the goalie, not the former Dolphins defensive tackle) earns the save in relief.
NESN, 6 p.m.
Flyers-Bruins, Game 6, 1974 Stanley Cup Final
Bernie Parent wasn’t quite a one-that-got-away nemesis like Ken Dryden, but the Flyers goalie and former Bruin was impenetrable in the Cup clincher. Still, any chance to see Bobby Orr play is worthwhile.
NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Angels-Red Sox, Game 2, 2004 American League Division Series
The Red Sox delivered so many crucial hits in the 2004 postseason. Here’s one that’s overlooked: Jason Varitek’s two-out, two-run homer in the sixth inning of this one to erase a 3-1 Angels lead.
NESN, 8:30 p.m.
