Japan’s medical head says vaccine needed quickly to help stage Olympics

The head of Japan’s medical association said it will be difficult to hold the Olympics without coronavirus vaccines, and that he hoped effective vaccines or drugs to treat COVID-19 will be developed quickly.

“In my view, it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed,” Japan Medical Association President Yoshitake Yokokura told a video press conference Tuesday in Tokyo. “I hope vaccines and drugs will be developed as soon as possible.”

Japan and the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games until July next year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Japan is under a month-long state of emergency amid the rapid increase of the infections across the country, where hospitals are overburdened and causing fears of the collapse of the medical systems.