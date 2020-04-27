Mother and stepfather of Patriots legend Andre Tippett reportedly die from complications related to COVID-19

The mother and stepfather of Pro Football Hall of Famer Andrew Tippett have died from complications from the coronavirus, according to a report in The Athletic Monday.
Willie Lovett, the 79-year-old stepfather of the former New England linebacker, died last Tuesday, while his mother, Frances Tippett Lovett, died Saturday, four days later. She was 79.
It also was reported that Tippett’s son Coby, who plays for Towson University, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has self-quarantined.
Tippett played for the Patriots from 1982 until 1993, and finished with 100 career sacks. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.
