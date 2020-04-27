NBA cautiously eyes May 8 for opening of practice facilities

The May 8 date is far from firm, the NBA said, warning teams that it “may push this timing back if developments warrant.” The league planned on giving teams the option of reopening facilities as early as Friday, though ultimately decided more time was needed for many reasons.

And when those facilities reopen, the rules will be strict.

The NBA has pushed back the possible reopening date of some team practice facilities for at least a week until May 8 at the earliest, saying Monday the extra time was needed in part to make sure player training options would be safe and controlled in an effort to try to mitigate the threats caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But whenever those practice courts open — local government clearance would be needed first in all cases — there will not be an immediate return to normal. A person with knowledge of the league’s plans said players would have to wear face masks inside facilities (except when working out), that any staff members present would have to wear face masks and gloves, and that a minimum distance of 12 feet would be required as a buffer between players and staff members working with them.

The exception in that 12-foot case would be when medical or athletic training personnel are in contact with players. The person spoke to the the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details were not publicly released.

There are numerous other details of the league’s facility-reopening protocols, the person said, including:

º Players who return to their home-team markets from out of town will have to quarantine before being allowed back in the facility;

º All equipment used by players in their voluntary workouts, including basketballs, will have to be disinfected before being used again;

º Players will not be allowed to share towels, and teams will not be permitted to make steam rooms, saunas, cold tubs, oxygen chambers, or cryotherapy chambers at the facilities available;

º Teams will have to designate a staff member as a “Facility Hygiene Officer” to oversee all new policies;

º Players will have to enter the facility alone, without family members, friends or personal security;

º All cell phones, keys, and other often-touched items must be cleaned and disinfected upon entry to the facility.

When teams can reopen, other rules will include a limit of four players at a facility at any one time, no practices or scrimmages will be allowed, and no head coaches or assistant coaches can be part of the voluntary workouts.

NBA players are also still prohibited from working out at public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

Lakers gave back small-business loan

According to Forbes, only seven professional sports franchises around the world were worth more in 2019 than the Los Angeles Lakers, who were valued at $3.7 billion.

Nevertheless, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that has halted the NBA season, the Lakers were one of the companies that applied for and received a federally subsidized loan through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. But according to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz, the Lakers returned the $4.6 million it received once news broke that the program had run out of money, leaving many small businesses in dire straits.

The Lakers were eligible for the loan because they are a company with around 300 employees (the limit is 500).

“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” the team said in a statement. “Once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

The money is forgivable if the company that receives the funds uses it to pay employee salaries and does not fire anyone. Other highly valued companies applied for and received PPP loans, including Shake Shack ($10 million) and AutoNation ($77 million). Both also have said they will return the money and, in all, more than $2 billion has been returned, the Small Business Administration said Monday.

Earlier this month, USA Today reported that the Lakers planned to ask some of their top-level executives to voluntarily defer 20 percent of their salaries in hopes of retaining the team’s employees during the coronavirus outbreak. The team has promised not to lay off or furlough any of its employees.

F1 ‘confident’ about restarting season

Formula One chairman Chase Carey says he is “increasingly confident” the season can start in July despite the first 10 races being canceled or postponed because of the pandemic.

The French Grand Prix decided to call off its race on June 28 rather than postponing it. That means the earliest start date is now the Austrian GP on July 5.

Carey expects the early races to be without fans but hopes they “will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule.”

Carey says “we are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer” and that 15-18 races can take place.

F1 plans to start racing in Europe “through July, August, and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria.”

USA Swimming ready to dive back in

USA Swimming has announced its plans for a return to competition, beginning with a series of regional events in August before the national schedule begins in early November at Richmond, Va.

The governing body is canceling all national events in July and early August because of the pandemic. The regional events will be held in August, with an eye toward limiting the need for travel and promoting a safer environment for athletes, coaches, officials and families.

USA Swimming said it will announce further scheduling details in the coming weeks, subject to local health guidelines.

Russia aims to complete soccer season

The Russian soccer league says it is hoping to resume play in late June and wants to complete its season by Aug. 2.

The league says it is discussing June 21 and 28 with clubs as possible dates to resume the season amid the pandemic. Each club has eight more league games to play.

The league says it would keep promotion and relegation if the season can be completed.

Players in Russia are currently training on their own at home during a nationwide lockdown and some foreign players have left the country. The league says it has discussed a return to training but didn’t announce any dates for that.

Meanwhile, the top two soccer divisions in the Czech Republic plan to restart May 25 as the government eases restrictions to contain the coronavirus, the leagues said.

The clubs must approve the plan at a meeting May 12 because the competitions would not be completed until July. Some sponsorship deals and player contracts expire by the end of June, when the leagues were originally scheduled to conclude.

Six rounds of games in the regular season and the playoffs remain in the first division. All players will be tested for the virus and all games will be without spectators.

The Czech Republic has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as some other European nations. Italy, Spain, France, and Britain all have recorded more than 20,000 deaths. In the Czech Republic, 221 people have died of COVID-19 and more than 7,400 have tested positive.

FIFA floats substitute plan

FIFA wants to let soccer teams use five substitutes to cope with expected schedule congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA says the temporary plan could help prevent more injuries due to “potential player overload” as soccer competitions catch up with a backlog.

The proposal gives competition organizers the option of letting teams use five substitutes in 90 minutes and a sixth in knockout games that go to extra time.

Teams would still be limited to three stoppages of play to make the changes.

FIFA says the rule could be used by all competitions finishing this year and next and all national team games through 2021.

AHL season all but over

A person with direct knowledge of discussions told the Associated Press it’s “quite likely” the American Hockey League will cancel the remainder of its season because of the pandemic.

The person spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity because the person is not authorized to discuss the plans of the NHL’s top minor league.

The AHL responded by saying there was “nothing imminent” in terms of calling off the remainder of the season. The 31-team AHL joined the NHL in suspending its season on March 12.

Last week, AHL president and CEO David Andrews said the league was “pivoting” to the 2020-21 season, while adding nothing was official regarding the status of this season.

PGA sponsor gives $1.5m despite canceled event

Zurich, a Swiss insurance company and the title sponsor of New Orleans’s canceled PGA Tour event, is donating $1.5 million to the tournament’s primary charitable foundation.

The donation matches the amount raised during the 2019 Zurich Classic, which was played in a team format and won by the tandem of Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm.

Before the PGA began canceling events due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Zurich Classic had been scheduled to take place last week at TPC Louisiana, which recently completed $1.9 million in course renovations that entailed digging up and re-sodding fairways, as well as restoring greens and bunkers, and improving drainage.

For more than six decades, the New Orleans-area PGA Tour event’s primary charity has been The Fore!Kids Foundation, which raises money through golf events and distributes funds to area children’s service organizations.

Zurich became the event’s title sponsor in 2005 and since has helped raise more than $21 million for community charities, tournament officials said.