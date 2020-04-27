No, not that Isaiah Thomas: Fans complain to ex-Celtic after Isiah Thomas appears in ‘The Last Dance’

As the episode played, fans weighed in on social media. Unfortunately, one of their targets was not Thomas, but instead former Celtic Isaiah Thomas, who responded on Twitter:

One focal point was the Bulls’ rivalry with the Pistons. At a player level, Jordan has a specific dislike of former Pistons guard Isiah Thomas, who was Detroit’s leader in its tough treatment of the Chicago superstar.

The third and fourth episodes of “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan, aired Sunday night.

The interesting backstory on Thomas’s name is that it has a tie to Isiah Thomas and the Pistons. According to a 2011 Sports Illustrated profile by Pablo Torre, Isaiah’s father — a Los Angeles fan — lost a bet to a friend during the 1989 Lakers-Pistons NBA Finals. The result was that he had to name his first child after Detroit’s leader.

The only difference — an extra usage of the letter A — came down to his mother insisting on the biblical spelling.

Isaiah later shared multiple photos of himself with Isiah.

There was another Celtics connection during Sunday night’s airing, when Isiah Thomas cited precedent set by the 1988 Celtics when explaining why the Pistons didn’t shake hands with Bulls after Chicago beat Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

Former Celtics assistant coach Jon Jennings refuted Isiah Thomas’s claim, saying that the Celtics walked off the court because of security concerns – not because they were bitter about losing the playoff series.

The ESPN documentary continues with episodes six and seven at 9 p.m. Sunday.