Patriots fullback James Develin announces his retirement

Patriots fullback James Develin announced Monday he is retiring due to "unforeseen complications" with the season-ending neck injury he suffered last year.
"I have decided it is both in my and my family's best interest to retire from the game of football," he wrote in a lengthy note shared on social media.
Develin, who signed with the Patriots in 2012, played in only two games last season before getting placed on injured reserve in September. After not missing a game in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, Develins was injured in the 2015 preseason and missed the entire year. He returned in 2016 and played in every game until his neck injury last September.
During his eight-year tenure in New England, Develin won three Super Bowl titles, serving primarily as a blocker and goal-line specialist. In 2018, he rushed for a career-high four touchdowns and seven first downs.
“Thank you to Mr. Kraft, Bill Belichick, and the entire New England Patriots organization for believing in me, and giving me the opportunity to pursue my dream every day for the past 8 years under your tutelage,” Develin wrote. “It was my honor and privilege to play or the BEST owner in all of professional sports as well as the BEST coach to ever do it in the game of football.”
Develin, 31, is married with three children.
The Patriots signed fullback Danny Vitale on March 20.