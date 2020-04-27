Thoughts on an uplifting NFL Draft and other sports topics . . .

I admit I was conflicted about the NFL’s decision to go ahead with the draft while our world is in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown.

▪ The NFL draft wasn’t just good television. It was great television. Surprisingly, given these strange quarantined times, it was maybe the best television the event has ever given us.

It felt a bit unseemly, going on with business while other leagues languish, and doing so while touting some nebulous healing properties carried within. At a time when hospitals are overflowing with critical patients and front-line health-care workers are risking their own safety while working to the point of exhaustion, another dose of self-importance from a league that already leads the world in that category was tough to stomach.

Advertisement

Yet there was commissioner Roger Goodell, in the weeks leading up to the draft, trying to convince us that it would be some beacon of hope, defending his decision (and gagging any in-house dissent) to go ahead with a virtual event.

But give Goodell his due: The three-day draft delivered its best television ratings in history — “more than 55 million total viewers across Nielsen-measured channels,” according to a release. Among ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and various digital channels, the broadcast partners combined to earn a number that was “up 16 percent versus 2019.”

It was the type of heartwarming, uplifting programming we didn’t even know we wanted but realize now how much we needed.

The shots of in-home setups for coaches and executives provided fascinating behind-the-curtain glimpses at their lives.

Cardinals coach Kliff Klingsbury cleared the field when it came to home makeover wars, his indoor-outdoor fireplace, fountain, and manicured backdrop putting everyone else to shame. But who also didn’t love seeing Bill Belichick’s inlaid wood table in a diamond pattern or Jerry Jones’s portal windows on his yacht?

Advertisement

Miami coach Brian Flores’s young children were adorable, crowding around his desk and climbing into his lap, while Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel’s grown-up ones were hysterical, planting themselves behind his desk dressed in costume.

But it was their old boss’s dog who got the most positive pub, with Belichick’s pup Nike striking an iconic pose in a chair behind Belichick’s laptop, setting the Internet alight with glee and earning a treat from the coach for being such a good boy.

“As you can see, he’s very personable, friendly, gets a lot of attention,” said Belichick, who also provided a scouting report on his Alaskan Klee Kai: “He’s fast. Not as fast as the rabbits he’s chasing, but he’s close.”

Bill Belichick's dog Nike made a cameo appearance. Screen grab

The draft moved at an excellent pace, thanks more to ESPN host Trey Wingo than Goodell. Goodell’s appearances were progressively less wooden after his awkward opening, when he somehow butchered a name that has been at the top of every draft board for going on two years now, stumbling over Tua Tagovailoa, and later bungled the announcement of Las Vegas hosting the 2022 draft in place of losing this year’s.

Maybe he was softened because of the Mr. Rogers routine, changing from a sportcoat to a sweater and reclining into a comfy chair inside the basement of his New York home, or maybe he was boosted by the disappearing pile of M&Ms in a tableside candy jar. Whatever it was, his role was eclipsed anyway by all the great work done in advance by producers and editors, their use of more than 600 camera feeds to keep us informed and entertained (if at times beleaguered by too many tales of tragedy).

Advertisement

▪ Still, for all the well-earned kudos, you know what else stood out to me during the three-day draft extravaganza? How white it was. And how male it was.

I couldn’t help but think of the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag that spread over Hollywood back in 2015. The Flores-Chris Grier Miami tandem stood out as the only African-American coach-GM duo in the league, which was something. But from front offices to coaching staffs to hosts and analysts, the broadcast was overwhelmingly male.

▪ There’s no way we’ve gotten the full story on the Patriots’ fifth-round draft pick, Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser, whose tattoo of the symbol for the controversial anti-government militia group known as the Three Percenters made the Internet rounds shortly after the native of upstate New York was selected.

Rohrwasser told reporters he would cover the tattoo, insisting he thought it represented support for the military when he got it but realizes now “it’s evolved into something that I do not want to represent.”

Sounds a bit convenient to me, and makes me wonder how much the Patriots knew about this before drafting him. According to the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette, Rohrwasser participated in the school’s Pro Day March 11, and in a conversation with reporters on draft night, Rohrwasser said Patriots special teams coach Cameron Achord attended that workout. But since that was the same day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, there were no private workouts to follow.

Advertisement

But Rohrwasser did say this about his contact with the Patriots: “I did a psychological test with them, and that stood out to me because I think that kicking, a lot of it is mental. The fact that they were looking into that and what my mental makeup was, and coach Achord came to my pro day and got to watch me in person, have a conversation with me that morning — I think they put a lot of attention to who the player is as a person to figure out what kind of guy they’re getting.”

Free speech says the kid can have whatever tattoo he wants. But in a league that still has to explain the exclusion of Colin Kaepernick, it’s not unfair to wonder whether the Patriots will face any blowback.

Might they be concerned about what Rohrwasser’s primary definition of a patriot really is?

▪ The tennis world has no shortage of Internet stars, but my favorite suggestion came from Roger Federer, who said this April 22: “Would love for the ATP and WTA to merge, I hate how there are two separate streamings to watch matches from the Male Circuit (TennisTV) and Women’s Circuit (WTA TV)."

Advertisement

He added later, “It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time. These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body.”

The idea was quickly endorsed by none other than Billie Jean King, who replied: “I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis. The WTA on its own was always Plan B. I’m glad we are on the same page. Let’s make it happen.”

Federer rival Rafael Nadal also agreed, tweeting: “Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organization.”

As King said: Let’s make it happen.

▪ If you’re looking for a fun Twitter follow during the pandemic, give fellow tennis ace Stan Wawrinka (@Stanwawrinka) a try. His videos on everything from workouts to dinner parties are fantastic, spliced to feature multiple versions of himself. Great stuff.

▪ With stay-at-home advisories still in place, there is no time like the present to watch Season 6 of “Bosch,” the Amazon Prime series I’ve consistently plugged in this space, and now one that taught me this interesting fact from reader Dennis Casey. Kevin Casey, Dennis’s brother, left their Melrose home for Hollywood many years ago, and is one of the film editors on “Bosch.” An Emmy-winning editor for his past work on ratings juggernaut “ER,” Casey has been with “Bosch” since the series began six years ago. Well done, Kevin.

▪ Belated kudos to the WNBA draft for its sensitive and touching handling of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of three future league hopefuls along with Kobe Bryant. In making Gigi Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester honorary draft picks, the league gave a lovely nod to their loss and what their futures might have held.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.