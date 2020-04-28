Ask Matthew: Is there a doctor in the house?

A. What a nice thought. The first show that comes to mind is an all-time favorite of mine, and it’s also the show a number of doctors have told me is the most accurate: “Scrubs.” The first five or six seasons of “Scrubs” are just so good — funny, character-driven, wise, and even moving at times. The tone is wonderfully flexible, as we follow an ensemble of residents and attendings, with many of their fears and desires expressed in surrealistic flashes. It’s on Hulu, and it’s a treat. Just be careful; the later seasons were shaky.

Q. In honor of the front-line medical staffers, give me the names of some medical-oriented shows to stream (not “ER,” though, or “Grey’s Anatomy,” I’ve seen every episode).

I’m a fan of Cinemax’s two-season drama “The Knick,” which stars Clive Owen as a troubled, drug-addicted surgeon in New York City in 1900. This one won’t be as soothing as “Scrubs,” which gets at the emotions of the doctors through comedy, but it will remind you of the deep, intimate challenges that doctors on the vanguard faced — and still face. From Steven Soderbergh, “The Knick” is about the emotional cost Owen’s pioneering Dr. John W. Thackery pays for all the patients he loses and all the hospital bureaucracy he has to cope with. Andre Holland is excellent, too, as the Black doctor who tries to help people in the face of racism. You can find it on Hulu and the HBO streamers.

I won’t ask you to listen to me go on about “Nurse Jackie” once again, since I’ve written tons about how much I admire the Showtime series and its lead, Edie Falco. But it’s on Netflix, and it’s one of the best hospital shows — and one of the best portraits of an addict — I’ve ever seen. It’s interesting how many medical shows feature protagonists with drug problems — not only “The Knick” and “Nurse Jackie” but, of course, “House.” There’s good drama to be mined in the trope of people who find it easier to help others than to help themselves. “House” is more of a procedural show than the other two, as Dr. House plays Sherlock Holmes to patients in need, with entertaining cases of the week. Also, Hugh Laurie is at his best as House: cranky, insulting, and brilliant. It’s available for free at NBC.com (even though it aired on Fox) and on Amazon.

Here’s a weird one: “Nip/Tuck.” An earlier FX series from current uber-producer Ryan Murphy, it’s a freak show about a freak show — or something like that. Set in the offices of a pair of cosmetic surgeons, it explores the social ills and psychological issues that lead people to hate their bodies. It’s a genre bender, with elements of crime drama, social satire, and melodrama, and it can be both blackly humorous and a straight-up thriller. It’s also a buddy story, as one of the doctors, played by Dylan Walsh, seems to have a moral compass, while the other, played by Julian McMahon, doesn’t. With guest stars such as Joan Rivers (who wants the doctors to age her), Peter Dinklage, and Sharon Gless, it’s a challenging watch that’s hard to look away from. It’s available on Hulu.

You might need a Silkwood shower of “M*A*S*H” after watching “Nip/Tuck.” The feel-good classic sitcom that ran from 1972 to 1983 holds up beautifully, especially the earlier episodes. It was one of the first half-hour comedies to go to some very dark places, as any war story should. You can find it on Hulu.

