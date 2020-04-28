With campus closures, LGBTQ students face uncertainty and disconnect

Though Wojtasik was allowed to stay, the college closure posed new challenges. He lost his only source of income from his on-campus jobs and worries about finding housing in the summer. He and other queer students were also forced to part with the LGBTQ-friendly spaces they had grown accustomed to at school.

When Harvard University announced it would move the remainder of its semester online and close its physical campus, sophomore Tomasz Wojtasik scrambled to fill out an application to stay in his Cambridge dorm. Wojtasik relies on campus housing for shelter — his parents kicked him out of his childhood home after he was outed as queer last year.

With the push toward online classes, residence halls at area institutions closed down, leaving little potential for students to continue living in their dorms. While some, like Wojtasik, were allowed to stay, most students had to return to potentially unsupportive or dangerous spaces for LGBTQ individuals.

The Trevor Project, an organization committed to serving LGBTQ youth in crisis, found members of the LGBTQ community to be more susceptible to mental illnesses related to isolation, economic strain, and housing instability than those who do not identify as queer.

Ethan Liu, a junior at Boston University, returned to Toronto after the school closed its dorms. Liu identifies as queer and transgender. Being away from friends of similar identities at school has been tough on him, he says; he has been out to his parents for a few years but says they refuse to use his correct name and pronouns. Though he has friends in his hometown, because of social distancing orders, Liu feels disconnected from them too.

“It’s not the most affirming place,” Liu said. “My friends at home, for the most part, are part of the LGB community, but I don’t have any trans friends here. They don’t really understand trans or nonbinary issues, so I don’t really have anyone to talk to about those.”

Catherine Willingham, who identifies as gay, returned to Atlanta after Berklee College of Music shut its doors this spring. Moving home, she said, was an uncomfortable change from the inclusive atmosphere she is used to in Boston.

“Berklee definitely provided me a sense of comfort and community that I just don’t have available to me here,” Willingham said.

Willingham, like many others, attended club meetings and events hosted by LGBTQ organizations on campus. Berklee’s, specifically, is called LGBT+United. Liu belongs to Q, the queer student organization on Boston University’s campus and the school’s Center for Gender, Sexuality & Activism. Wojtasik is a member of Harvard’s Queer Students and Allies group. All spoke of finding safety and comfort in inherently queer spaces and from other members of the LGBTQ student community.

“It’s not atypical for queer children to come from repressed backgrounds, so to be able to come together in a space where we, to some extent, understand that background but are also able to be ourselves and within our own on campus, it creates a very safe and comforting feeling,” Willingham said.

Angela Kim is co-president of Harvard’s Queer Students and Allies group, and an intern for the Office of GBLT Student Life on campus. Through the groups, she’s found a safe place to interact with other queer students, organize events centered around the LGBTQ community, and exhibit activism. When Harvard transitioned to online learning, she had to leave both organizations behind and relocate to New York. The adjustment has been difficult.

“It’s definitely been hard not having a physical space to just hang out,” Kim said in a phone call from New York. “I know a lot of people are just missing the community they had on campus. Everything feels so disconnected now.”

Kim hopes to host virtual group meetings at some point, and other campus organizations have been doing just that — Liu said Q at Boston University hosted a check-in meeting via Zoom featuring faculty members who offered words of reassurance to displaced students. Wojtasik has tried to keep in touch via texting. “There’s some sense of community, but it’s definitely weird not seeing everyone,” Wojtasik said.

Some colleges, meanwhile, are taking action on an institutional level to keep connection alive in isolation. Schools such as Lesley University, University of Massachusetts Boston, and Tufts University plan to translate on-campus LGBTQ resources online. The offices will remain open, and students can connect with staff virtually. Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s LGBTQ@MIT center has closed, but has compiled a list of digital resources including games, book recommendations, weekly Zoom meetups, and a virtual second birthday party for the center’s rainbow lounge.

Even with efforts made by students, colleges, or outside organizations, this period of self-isolation weighs on those, like Willingham, who are more introverted or have trouble reaching out to people.

“That’s not the first thing you think about when you think of a pandemic,” Willingham said. “It’s starting to set in that this is going to be my reality for an unknown amount of time. That’s a very sobering and sometimes a little upsetting thing to come to terms with, but it’s the reality right now.”

Grace Griffin can be reached at grace.griffin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @GraceMGriffin.