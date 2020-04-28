Rapid7 buys cloud security firm

Boston data security company Rapid7 is making a big move into cloud computing with its $145 million deal to acquire DivvyCloud Corp., a Virginia-based firm that helps companies secure data or applications running on remote computer systems.

“This is one of the biggest areas that our customers have been asking us about," said Rapid7 chief executive Corey Thomas, as businesses of almost every size move away from internal data centers and instead lease computing capacity from cloud-based services like Amazon’s AWS or Microsoft’s Azure.

But companies that run their software in the cloud must still make sure their data is secure. Inexperienced tech personnel often make mistakes setting up cloud services, causing costly and dangerous data breaches. Companies such as Verizon and CapitalOne have suffered major data leaks while using Amazon AWS, because of errors in setting up their cloud-based applications.