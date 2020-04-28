TripAdvisor cuts 900 jobs as it reduces workforce by 25 percent, closes Boston office

The company will also put an undisclosed number of employees on furlough in the hope that they can return to work later this year.

The company said Tuesday that it is eliminating 600 jobs in the United States and Canada and 300 more in other countries as part of a 25 percent reduction in its global workforce.

Needham-based TripAdvisor Inc. will cut 900 jobs worldwide and close its offices in Boston and San Francisco as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with the travel industry.

CEO Steve Kaufer wrote in a blog post that the pandemic has forced the travel company to move beyond its initial contingency plans.

Advertisement

“We had hoped cutting discretionary expenses and furloughs would be enough, but as the pandemic worsened, it became clear that the company needed to take additional cost saving measures,” Kaufer wrote.

He said that in most markets, remaining employees will be asked to move to a four-day work week and take a 20 percent reduction in base salary for three months starting in June — a measure he said will save close to 100 jobs.

The company plans to reduce its retail footprint, too, closing its downtown Boston and San Francisco office buildings, and allowing those employees to continue working remotely. Boston employees could also work out of company headquarters in Needham, Kaufer said.

“The last several weeks have demonstrated that we are effective working from home,” Kaufer wrote. “We have been and will continue to more fully embrace a remote work culture.”

Kaufer said TripAdvisor will be adjusting its focus to adapt to the changing travel tendencies that could arise post-pandemic.

“I never fathomed the industry I love — travel — having so many hotels at near 100% vacancy, planes grounded, and restaurants empty,” he wrote. “We need to take action to ensure Tripadvisor can focus on its mission to serve travelers for years and decades to come.”

Advertisement

Kaufer said he hopes the the company’s deep cuts mean another broad, global layoff won’t be necessary, even if recovery takes longer than expected.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.