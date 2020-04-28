An elegy for innocent hedonism

There, wrapped in the goodwill of innocent theatrics, we didn’t know our own luck. How could we?

Baldwin Bar. It’s a yellow mansion near Route 95 in Woburn, as improbable as an ocean in Kansas. It looks like a Southern plantation, or maybe an eccentric heir’s country estate, but definitely not a tiki bar. Definitely not home to some of the finest Sichuan cuisine — and the strongest drinks — in Massachusetts. But once inside, you’re in a low-lit netherworld illuminated by flaming golden swans, infused with sizzling platters of peppercorn-spiked chicken wings and mustachioed bartenders ready to whisk you somewhere better than before.

For years, Baldwin was our regular pilgrimage with neighborhood friends. Someone would make the Saturday reservation weeks in advance (you’ve got to). Baby sitters would be booked; texts would fly as they were locked down one by one. The week would swell with anticipation. When the big day rolled around, we’d take an Uber. We’d ascend the stairs to the wood-paneled upper level, which looks like the set of “Clue,” as if we were stepping onto a Broadway stage. Guys would sit on one side of the long table; ladies on the other. We’d always order the same cocktail: the Betty Draper, frothing at the top with foamy coconut. Voices would get louder as the night wore on. The whole room would get louder. For quasi-suburbanites from Arlington, well, this was our Vegas and our Valhalla.

It was more than an evening out. It was a touchstone. You’d walk in and see that life was unfolding as it should: There was Patrick behind the bar, shaving ice. There were the pork dumplings, whose benign-looking garlic vinaigrette would numb your tongue with the first bite, every time. The ox meat and tripe with snips of cilantro, shiny and glistening and undoubtedly bad for you, fatty and hot.

These are the small sensory moments that make ordinary lives better, the ones that restaurants are so uniquely qualified to deliver: the anticipation of a favorite dumpling; the fiery burn of a drink that makes conversation flow a little easier and troubles fade for a few hours, the reason to get dressed up and let someone else drive before stumbling back to your boring living room and paying the baby sitter.

And, suddenly — gone.

We got takeout there on Saturday. It had been four weeks since we’d eaten restaurant food of any kind. Why? Well, at first we were afraid to leave the house. Then, we had so many groceries that we were compelled to buckle down and cook them like pioneer people. We didn’t want to be wasteful. We didn’t want to venture out unnecessarily. I worried about supporting my favorite restaurants, and I bought gift cards to use later. (When is later, I wonder?) But we stayed inside.

Then, one night, my husband and I locked eyes over soggy English muffin pizzas. It was time. We would order from Baldwin Bar.

“Thank you for cracking,” he said.

I nodded.

When the appointed hour came, I sent him out like a caveman, gloved and masked. There was now a procedure: Pay ahead, enter the restaurant single-file, use one pen to sign the check and then dispose of it in a separate container. One wink meant two chopsticks; two winks meant three. Well, that part isn’t true, but it might as well be.

He returned with a brown paper bag and let his mask fall. I could smell the pork dumplings, wafts of ginger and garlic filling the kitchen. The biting aroma of chicken wings. There was the faintest Pavlovian notion of promise, of hedonism just out of reach.

I got to work like a frenzied surgeon. I disinfected my counter and pried open each container for re-plating, as I’d read was safe to do. Cardboard and plastic went into the recycling. I washed my hands, and I washed my hands again. There was no Uber; there were no cocktails; and there sure as hell was no baby sitter. I was not dressed up. My hands were cracked and smelled like Lysol.

We sat down and began to feast, finally tasting food we hadn’t cooked — food that reminded us of our previous, naively pleasure-seeking selves. The theatricality was gone. We were sitting in the harsh light of our dining room, staring at the same faces we’d seen for weeks, eating off the Pottery Barn plates we’d registered for in 2006.

But the dumplings. But the chicken wings. But the dan-dan noodles. They were foreign and familiar, spiced by someone skilled who wasn’t me, better than anything we’d consumed in weeks. For 20 minutes or so, life seemed lighter. We were excited. We were carefree. We ate food we loved, and it tasted good and it made us smile.

There’s no elaborate emotional calculus involved; it’s just what restaurants do. It’s why they matter. They make us feel different and happier than before; they remind us of what it feels like to be content. They are an escape valve in ordinary lives. We’ll be back next week.

