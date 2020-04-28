‘Little Steven’ Van Zandt on his quarantine radio show, memories of Watertown, and the future of live music

Coronavirus has destroyed the live music scene, and E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt predicts shows won’t go on until next summer -- at the soonest.
“I don’t think you’ll see an audience until we see a vaccine," he said. "I’m hoping we can get back to semi-normal, somewhere in the summer of ’21. I don’t know, that might be optimistic.”
In the meantime, Van Zandt, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and “Sopranos” alum, is “trying to keep people entertained, educated, and inspired” with a special quarantine edition of his long-running radio show, and a rock-based curriculum for kids learning from home.
The special run of “Little Steven’s Underground Garage” radio show called “The Qoolest Quarantine Qollection,” airs Sunday nights on a number of Boston stations and online. It launched in early April and shows include “iconic co-hosts and classic interviews.” Upcoming: Brian Wilson on May 3, Ray Davies May 10, and Ringo Starr May 17.
You can look up your local affiliate, or listen on www.undergroundgarage.com; recent shows post Mondays.
Online archives house some 1,000 past shows, including a recent show dedicated to Lowell’s Jack Kerouac featuring music from Boston’s J. Geils Band.
For the at-home student, Little Stevie’s got TeachRock.org, free distance learning curriculum with a rock hook. Download lessons like “The Evolution of Sound Recording” or “The Historical Roots of Hip Hop."
A long-time political activist, the colorful Bruce Springsteen sideman has never shied away from sharing his political opinions. In quarantine, he’s writing essays, pondering politics and a podcast, and musing on the zen of nothingness.
Q: On “The Qoolest Quarantine Qollection,” you’ll feature your interview with Peter Wolf, who’s local to Boston.
A: He’s one of the greatest guys to talk to. We could do a 10-part series with him alone. Peter’s been one of my best friends for I don’t know how long. He’s got an endless amount of incredible stories.
Q: I think he roomed with David Lynch in Boston; he’s got crazy stories.
A: Yeah, Muddy Waters stayed in his house. [Laughs.] I don’t know where to begin with him.
Q: So when do you think we’ll see live concerts again?
A: I don’t think anything’s going to happen until everyone can be tested. I don’t think anyone goes back to work; I don’t think anybody gets together with anybody until there are tests.
Then, if some way can be figured out to do sports or concerts remotely, that will be the next phase: sports and concerts with no audiences.
But I don’t think you’ll see an audience until we see a vaccine. Until then, man, we gotta learn to live online. What’s bothering me is these nonsense solutions coming out of Congress. Just embarrassingly stupid. A $1,200 single payment? Are you kidding me, or what? It’s actually sick.
Q: I saw your tweets about payment plans and how you think payments should be postponed.
A: All payments — bills, loans, rents — that has to stop. Everyone should be getting $2,000 per person per month. That will solve the problem, period.
Q: You’ve got a TeachRock distance learning curriculum.
A: Yeah, it’s an open education resource — it’s free; open for anybody. Go to teachrock.org; we have almost 200 lessons. It’s all based on music. We have Billie Eilish’s lesson; we have a math lesson with the Beatles. History, English, social studies, women’s studies — we have a lesson for almost everything.
Q: You grew up in Watertown. What are your memories?
A. I left around 7 years old. I remember my grandfather taking me to the Italian section of town. In the fifties they still had pushcarts; it looked like “Godfather II.” It was the end of that era. And lots of snow. Maybe because I was smaller it looked like more, but I remember building igloos and huge snow houses — 6, 8, 10 feet of snow, it seemed like.
Q: Would you do an online streaming concert?
A: I don’t know; I’m not a solo guy that way. I got a 15-piece band (The Disciples of Soul.) We’ll have to start getting into that at some point, maybe. I might find something else to do, a podcast maybe.
Q: Do you think music will ever be back to the way it was?
A: Not for quite a while. Without a vaccine, I don’t see it. You can’t test for antibodies at the gate. If they make a 5-second test, maybe they could. [Laughs.] That would be cool, right? Take a blood test at the gate. The whole world is science-fiction. We might as well think positively. We’re living in a strange, strange time.
Interview has been edited and condensed.
Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.