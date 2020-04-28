fb-pixel

Locally grown popcorn to spice up snack time

Pioneer Valley Popcorn grows on farmland in Colrain

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2020, an hour ago
Pioneer Valley Popcorn.
Pioneer Valley Popcorn grows on farmland in Colrain. While most popcorn is cultivated in the Midwest’s corn belt, our local popcorn is a discovery. It‘s a GMO-free heirloom variety whose kernels burst large and bright white and has a notable robust corn flavor. “We grow about 20,000 pounds of popcorn a year,” says co-owner Kim Stevens. With her husband, Aaron, and her parents, Chip and Sherry Hager, the family farms 750 acres and devotes 10 to growing this type of low-hull corn. They likewise run the Hager’s Farm Market in Shelburne. With a delicious crunch, it’s an ideal nibble, seasoned or just plain, for binge watching TV ($4.99 a pound). For shipping, go to www.hagersfarmmarket.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.