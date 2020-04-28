Locally grown popcorn to spice up snack time

Pioneer Valley Popcorn grows on farmland in Colrain. While most popcorn is cultivated in the Midwest’s corn belt, our local popcorn is a discovery. It‘s a GMO-free heirloom variety whose kernels burst large and bright white and has a notable robust corn flavor. “We grow about 20,000 pounds of popcorn a year,” says co-owner Kim Stevens. With her husband, Aaron, and her parents, Chip and Sherry Hager, the family farms 750 acres and devotes 10 to growing this type of low-hull corn. They likewise run the Hager’s Farm Market in Shelburne. With a delicious crunch, it’s an ideal nibble, seasoned or just plain, for binge watching TV ($4.99 a pound). For shipping, go to www.hagersfarmmarket.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND