Recipe: Familiar stuffed shells are perfect for dinner in front of your favorite new TV series

Makes about 28 or enough to serve 6 generously

Stuffed shells went from being a specialty on Italian-American tables to a regular in school cafeterias. It's familiar, nostalgic, and comforting, perfect as dinner in front of whatever TV series you're streaming at the moment. This is an especially good version, creamy with ricotta, sauced with a quick homemade marinara, and tempting with its layer of melted mozzarella. Use any canned tomatoes you can find to make the sauce -- crushed, pureed, chopped -- or maybe skip making your own sauce and buy it (you'll need about 3 cups; a 20-to 25-ounce jar will do nicely). Add a layer of sauce to the dish, nestle the shells in it, and finish with sauce. Or, you can also add most of the sauce to the bottom of the dish and dab the shells with sauce before sprinkling with cheese. If you're four at the table, make the entire recipe and serve the rest another night. There's always another episode or two waiting for you.

SAUCE

2 tablespoons olive oil 2 cloves garlic, chopped 3 tablespoons tomato paste ¼ cup chopped fresh basil or parsley Salt and black pepper, to taste Pinch of crushed red pepper 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 can (28 ounces) crushed, pureed, or chopped tomatoes ½ cup water, or more if needed (optional)

1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the oil and garlic. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring, until the garlic is softened but not brown. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the basil or parsley, salt, black pepper, red pepper, oregano, and tomatoes. If using crushed or pureed tomatoes, add enough of the water to thin the mixture slightly.

2. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and partially cover the pan. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes; set aside.

SHELLS

Olive oil (for brushing) Salt and black pepper, to taste 1 box (12 ounces) dried jumbo pasta shells 1 pound whole-milk ricotta cheese ¼ cup chopped fresh basil or parsley 2 eggs 2 cups shredded mozzarella ½ cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with plastic wrap and rub it with a thin film of olive oil. Lightly oil a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the shells and stir gently. Lower the heat so the water is bubbling steadily. Cook the shells for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they are soft but not quite cooked through. Carefully drain them into a colander but do not rinse. Shake the colander to remove the excess water and tip the shells onto the baking sheet. Leave until cool enough to handle.

3. In a bowl, combine the ricotta, all but 1/2 teaspoon of the basil or parsley, a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, eggs, 1 cup of the mozzarella, and the Parmesan or Pecorino Romano. Mix until thoroughly blended.

4. Turn all the shells open sides up. Use a soup spoon to fill each shell with some of the ricotta mixture, using it all. You may have some shells left over.

5. Spoon half of the sauce into the baking dish. Add the shells in one layer, filling sides up. Spoon over the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Cover with foil.

6. Bake the shells for 30 minutes. Lift off the foil and continue baking for 10 minutes, or until the sauce is bubbling at the edges. If the top isn't brown enough, turn on the broiler. Slide the dish about 8 inches from the broiling element and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, watching it carefully. (Total baking time is 45 to 50 minutes.)

7. Remove from the oven and let the dish sit in a warm place for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon parsley.

Lisa Yockelson