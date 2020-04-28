Recipe: Peanut butter noodles with Asian seasonings is an uncomplicated meal that kids will love

Serves 4

Pasta with peanut-butter sauce is an uncomplicated meal that kids will love. The sauce has Asian spices such as fish sauce, toasted sesame oil, and Sriracha. Cool spaghetti is tipped into the sauce, which is also made with soy sauce, fresh ginger, and lime, tossed well, and garnished with red bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, scallions, and cilantro. This recipe calls for spaghetti, but any other long, thin noodles are ideal. If your pantry is stocked only with those 10-cent packages of ramen, save the seasoning packet for another time, boil the noodles according to the directions, cool, and toss with the sauce. Any nut butter will work, as will tahini. If your sauce is too sticky, thin it with a touch of hot water (or the noodle cooking liquid). Since tahini is quite a bit looser than peanut butter, you may have to use less. Whatever base you choose, the flavor bomb seasonings will enliven the noodles (omit the fish sauce for a vegetarian version). Once you toss the chilled noodles with the sauce, add the vegetables. Again, substitutions abound; use whatever you have on hand, including peas and broccoli. Leftovers are delicious, eaten right out of the container, hovering over the counter, pondering the new normal.

Salt and black pepper, to taste ¾ pound spaghetti ½ cup peanut butter ¼ cup soy sauce 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, finely chopped Grated rind and juice of 1 lime 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce 1 tablespoon chile-garlic sauce, such as Sriracha 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and thinly sliced 1 small carrot, thinly sliced ½ small cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced 4 scallions, thinly sliced ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves ¼ cup roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped Sesame seeds (for garnish)

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti, and cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes or until the spaghetti is cooked but still has some bite. Drain into a colander and rinse with cold water until the noodles are cool and not sticking together.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the spaghetti, combine the peanut butter, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, lime rind and juice, brown sugar, fish sauce, chile-garlic sauce, sesame oil, and black pepper. Stir well.

3. Add the spaghetti to the peanut mixture and toss well. Add the bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, scallions, cilantro leaves, and peanuts. Toss again. Divide among 4 shallow bowls and top with sesame seeds.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick