Recipe: The word ‘best’ is subjective, but this banana bread really is

My banana bread has had many delicious permutations over the years, and though the word "best" is always subjective, this one is my favorite ever. Whole-wheat flour, coffee, and nutmeg are what make this loaf stand out, along with a minimal amount of brown sugar. (Note: If you like things very sweet, increase the sugar to one cup.) Olive oil gives the loaf a moist texture, butter a sweet, creamy note. Bananas that are teetering on the brink of overripe or those you've stashed in the freezer have a home here. Defrost frozen bananas at room temperature. If you don't have these exact ingredients, you can adapt. Don't worry! You can replace whole-wheat flour with all-purpose; use allspice, five-spice powder, or cinnamon instead of nutmeg; Greek yogurt when you're out of sour cream. Do you have molasses but no brown sugar? Add a teaspoon or two of molasses to granulated sugar, or just use all granulated. When you're running low on butter, use oil instead (here that would be 5 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil). Pecans or hazelnuts would also be good instead of walnuts, or just leave out the nuts. And if you want to go all out, throw in a handful of chocolate chips for an extra bonus. We all need treats right now and this one's good for morning, noon, and night.

1 cup all-purpose flour ¾ cup whole-wheat flour 1½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¾ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg 3 ripe bananas, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks ½ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt ¾ cup light or dark brown sugar 2 eggs 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cool but still liquid 3 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 3 tablespoons strong liquid coffee, at room temperature 1¼ cups walnuts, coarsely chopped

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Line the bottom and 2 long sides with parchment paper cut to fit it, leaving a generous overhang.

2. In a bowl, whisk the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg to blend them.

3. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, if you have one, or the beaters, mash the bananas on low speed, until they form a chunky puree.

4. Add the sour cream or yogurt and brown sugar and mix until blended. Add the eggs and beat until they are incorporated. Add the butter, oil, vanilla, and coffee and mix until combined.

5. With the mixer set on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture. Beat just until blended.

6. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and stir well. Fold in all but 1/4 cup of the walnuts. Pour the batter into the pan, and smooth it with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup walnuts down the center of the loaf.

7. Bake the bread for 60 to 65 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Check at the 50-minute mark, and cover loosely with foil if the bread is brown enough.

8. Remove the loaf from the oven and set it on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Using the parchment paper as handles, lift the loaf out of the pan, remove the paper, and set the cake on a rack to cool completely.

Sally Pasley Vargas