The wheel deal: Jack’s Abby and Jasper Hill Farm team up on a Willoughby cheese

Blood Orange Wheat-Washed Willoughby is available at Hannaford

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated April 28, 2020, an hour ago
Jack’s Abby in Framingham and Vermont cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm collaborated to produce Blood Orange Wheat-Washed Willoughby cheese.
Microbrewery Jack’s Abby in Framingham and cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm of Greensboro, Vt., have collaborated and offer a praiseworthy new cheese: Blood Orange Wheat-Washed Willoughby. The creamery’s Willoughby, a small disc of buttery cow’s milk cheese, with slight herbal and earthy flavors, has a pungent, orangey rind that gets a wash with Jack’s Abby Blood Orange Wheat beer. A take on a radler (a mix of beer with citrus), the lager, blended with blood orange juice, imbues a fruity overtone to the rind and compliments the Willoughby’s savory creaminess. The two companies craft the specialty cheese for Hannaford Supermarkets, and it’s available at the stores ($6.99 for an 8-ounce wheel).

