The wheel deal: Jack’s Abby and Jasper Hill Farm team up on a Willoughby cheese

Microbrewery Jack’s Abby in Framingham and cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm of Greensboro, Vt., have collaborated and offer a praiseworthy new cheese: Blood Orange Wheat-Washed Willoughby. The creamery’s Willoughby, a small disc of buttery cow’s milk cheese, with slight herbal and earthy flavors, has a pungent, orangey rind that gets a wash with Jack’s Abby Blood Orange Wheat beer. A take on a radler (a mix of beer with citrus), the lager, blended with blood orange juice, imbues a fruity overtone to the rind and compliments the Willoughby’s savory creaminess. The two companies craft the specialty cheese for Hannaford Supermarkets, and it’s available at the stores ($6.99 for an 8-ounce wheel).