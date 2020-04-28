Without a personal connection to guests, what becomes of a restaurant’s magic?

Cecilia Lizotte, 38, arrived in Boston from Nigeria in 1999 to continue her education. Now she educates guests at her Roxbury restaurant, Suya Joint. Some come for a taste of home; others have never tried goat pepper soup or fresh okra, and she delighted in standing over tables, explaining dishes and offering samples. That’s now a memory.

We are still open for takeout and delivery. We had to go down to reduced hours. We’re open literally three hours, 5-8, which is kind of short. But customers aren’t too comfortable. There’s not a lot of activity going on, so I cut it down. I try to be there myself, mostly, and not risk the life of the staff I usually have. I told a few of my staff to stay home, especially waitresses, bartenders, and my host. They were dealing with customers on a regular basis.

Will you rehire them?

With the situation, I think some of them are looking into a different type of industry. As much as we love serving food, if we’re going to come back with gloves and masks, I don’t know how comfortable they’ll feel. I truly believe most of my waitresses out there are looking at other means of employment.

How are you doing mentally?

It’s very difficult. It has actually affected me a great deal. One of the reasons I went into the business is a love of people, the daily activity of people who come in from different walks of life, having a taste of African food. We get a lot of different ethnic backgrounds. But now nobody wants to serve anybody. And how I showcase the food has been challenging with everything going on … I used to describe the ingredients and the method of how it’s prepared. We don’t have that chance. You can read a description, but it’s a lot more fun if someone describes it for you. If you weren’t comfortable, we’d offer free samples to taste before you placed an order. Now, if you’re not familiar with okra and you order it, well, that’s what you ordered. We don’t have that personal approach. We can’t describe in detail what it is. This whole thing is making everybody scared of one another.

Here’s a crystal ball: What happens next?

I wake up in the morning: What’s going to happen today? We go with it. I believe if people are going to be sitting next to each other, I’ll need to get rid of tables and chairs just to make spacing for customers to be comfortable as they come in. I don’t know if they will come in, or if I’ll do drive-through. I was thinking, we have beautiful glass, and I was going to see a glass shop. I’d hand you out the food: ‘See you, bye.’ The personal touch is gone.

What’s been the hardest part of the pandemic for you?

[I miss] getting to see people come in. I love it. It’s my baby, and the day would go by really fast. Now we’re over here waiting. The hours and the seconds are dragging. And the ingredients we use — there’s a delay, or suppliers don’t have plantains or chicken. If plantains isn’t part of a dish, it’s missing a big part. Someone will call and we’ll say, ‘We don’t have plantains. We haven’t received our delivery.’ A customer says, ‘Oh, I don’t want it then.’ We’re losing sales based on an element that completes the dish. If someone is in the mood for meat pies and we don’t have them, they get really upset. It’s amazing, like, everyone wants to go back to normalcy. Or if we’re closed. Don’t you know there’s a curfew? Are you not listening to the news? People want food, and we can’t give it to them.

What are you eating these days?

Almost everything out of the restaurant. When I go there, all the aromas fill you. I’ve gone back to eating in my own establishment!

How do you destress?

I wake up, there’s life in me, and I say, ‘Thank you, Lord,’ and I take a deep breath. Let me see what today is going to bring. I go to the restaurant; I make myself available to show we’re all in this together. When customers call upset, I take a deep breath, drink a lot of water, and if I can’t push it until 9 p.m. that’s OK. Let’s just go, and be safe again the next day. I’m taking a lot of deep breaths.

